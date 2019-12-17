Two major developments in Christian County will be aided by $879,200 in state transportation funding.
Gov. Mike Parson announced that two Christian County projects are included in a list of 20 recipients for the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. Ozark will receive $726,800 to improve roads around the Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms development, and Nixa will receive $152,400 to add turn lanes on U.S. Highway 160 near what will be a CoxHealth “super clinic.”
The Governor’s Cost Share Program matches up to 50 percent of the overall cost of a construction project, which means Ozark and Nixa will be obligated to fund half the costs of their respective projects.
The Ozark project will improve North Third Street and McCracken Street near the old Ozark Mill, which is being restored as part of the Finley Farms development. The project will be designed to improve traffic flow through what is anticipated to be a high-volume driving area and also allow for pedestrian travel to continue in and around the Finley Farms development and the nearby Finley River Park.
“We are grateful for the partnerships that are making Ozark a more walkable community. The funding makes it safer for people to walk between the Finley River Park and what we are doing at the Ozark Mill at Finley Farms,” Megan Stack said. Stack has been Bass Pro Shops’ key representative for the Finley Farms project. She is the daughter of Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.
“There is so much opportunity to continue to connect people to the natural beauty of the area and get more people hiking and walking,” Stack said.
Show Me Christian County, an economic partnership between the cities of Ozark and Nixa and the government of Christian County, helped submit the applications for the state government funding.
“The showing of support for Christian County through the Governor’s Cost-Share Program is truly a testament to the growth our community is experiencing,” Andrea Sitzes, president of Show Me Christian County said.
The Nixa project is tied to the Wasson Family Limited Partnership development of a new clinic for CoxHealth. Jay Wasson, a former state senator, state representative and mayor of Nixa, also credited the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) for helping with the application for matching funds.
“This has been a great team effort between Andrea Sitzes with Show Me Christian County, Megan Clark with SMCOG and the staff of the city of Nixa,” Wasson said. “The high cost of storm water containment and access to Highway 160 would have been prohibitive without the assistance of this grant. It is now feasible to continue with the development of this project, brining more sales tax and jobs to the city and county.”
