Two state fairs, two championships each — welcome to life in the Gilbert family.
When it comes to raising Angus bulls and cattle, winning is pretty much their thing.
Lauren Gilbert and Paden Gilbert, both residents of their family farm in Oldfield and students at Chadwick High School, won two state fair titles apiece over the course of four days in August. They got some help from their animals.
First, the bull. Gilbert Intimidator 1809 won the reserve grand champion bull title at the 2020 Missouri State Fair FFA Angus show on Aug. 13, in Sedalia. The bull took first place out of 73 entries. Lauren Gilbert then showed Gilbert Intimidator 1809 at the 2020 Tennessee State Fair, where he won reserve senior champion in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Lauren Gilbert is a senior at Chadwick, and is the state Future Farmers of America vice president. She competes at state and national levels in horse evaluation and selection, dairy cattle evaluation, and livestock evaluation career development events.
After graduating high school, Lauren Gilbert plans on attending University of Missouri-Columbia to study agricultural communications, leadership and beef production. Gilbert said she hopes to have a career based on benefiting rural agriculture communities.
Then there is her brother, Paden Gilbert. His Silveiras Saras Dream 9330 won the title of junior champion heifer at the Missouri State Fair, and went on to win the title of grand champion female at the Tennessee State Fair Angus Show, placing first out of 111 entries.
Paden Gilbert is no stranger to competition. In addition to his FFA activity, he was a first-team All-Mark Twain Conference boys basketball player in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.