Students of all ages K-12 are invited to participate in the Christian County Commission's efforts to create a time capsule that will be placed later in 2021.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Christian County Historic Courthouse on the square in Ozark. At the time of construction, it is believed the builders and other dignitaries from Christian County placed a time capsule at the northeast corner of the building.
As part of a centennial celebration later this fall, the county commission will open the old time capsule and place a new time capsule from 2021 in its place.
Essay contest participants are asked to answer the prompt, "What it's like to be a student in 2021." There is no length or word limit given. The commission asks that participants be K-12 students who attend school in Christian County.
A committee will select winning essays that will be placed into the new time capsule. There will also be a monetary reward. Winners will be notified through their school administration.
Essays may be submitted by email to Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips at rphillips@christiancountymo.gov, or by mail to the Christian County Commission, 100 West Church Street Room 100, Ozark, Missouri 65721.
The deadline for submissions is May 15.
If you have additional questions, you may call the commission office at (417) 582-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.