The Christian County Health Department reports 199 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from health care providers to the county’s top public health agency in the first 18 days of August.
Over the weekend, Christian County added 35 new cases confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to the running tally that began on March 18, brining the total case volume over the past five months to 493 cases.
As of Aug. 18, six Christian County residents were hospitalized for treatment for COVID-19. Another 186 persons are at home with what are considered active cases, which means they are experiencing symptoms or have been asked to quarantine in their homes following a positive PCR tests.
Because Christian County residents are tested through a combination of hospitals, clinics and private labs, health department officials say it is impossible to know how many Christian County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
According to the health department, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to COVID-19. Distancing and hand hygiene are encouraged, as is the use of face coverings when it is not possible to be at least 6 feet apart from another person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.