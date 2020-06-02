The Christian County Health Department announced three new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have been detected among Christian County residents June 2.
The health department added an additional probable case, bringing the total to 31 COVID-19 related cases documented for all of Christian County since mid-March. Of the 31 total cases, 27 have been confirmed using nasal swab testing.
Health department investigators are monitoring a total of six active COVID-19 cases in Christian County. In light of the new cases announced June 2, they also warn of four potential places of exposure.
A patient visited the PriceCutter store in Nixa from 2-3 p.m. May 25. They went to Walgreens in Nixa late in the afternoon for approximately 30 minutes on May 28, though no specific times are given. A COVID-19 patient also went to the Walmart in Ozark on Saturday, May 30, and the ALDI grocery store in Nixa on Sunday, May 31. No specific times have been given for the Walmart or ALDI visits.
According to the health department, anyone who was in these stores at corresponding dates and times is at a low risk for contracting COVID-19, but will be encouraged to monitor for symptoms in the coming days and weeks.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, shortness or breath or difficulty breathing and coughing. Symptoms may also include chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, loss or taste or smell, a runny nose, nausea or diarrhea, according to the Christian County Health Department.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing remains the focus for the Christian County Health Department when it comes to identifying and tracking COVID-19 cases. It’s the test used to declare a “confirmed” case of COVID-19. If a case is designated “probable,” it means that a medical patient had their blood tested for antibodies that fight coronaviruses, which may or may not be COVID-19.
In a previous teleconference, Christian County Health Department administrator Karen Peak said that the health department does not recommend antibody testing, because the results are not conclusive enough to specifically identify COVID-19.
“It’s not picking up just COVID-19 specifically. It will pick up any type of coronavirus that the individual has come in contact with at some point previously. That could be a common cold, it could be a person that tested positive for SARS in the past, whenever that went through, or it could be COVID-19,” Peak said.
Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and isolate themselves from others, taking all precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others. They should first call their primary care provider to schedule an evaluation.
Latest COVID-19 guidelines
Facts are taken from research resources including the Mayo Clinic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, CoxHealth and Mercy.
For healthy people
-Avoid contact with persons who are sick.
-If you feel sick, stay at home.
-Wash your hands often, using soap and warm water and spending at least 20 seconds washing each time.
-To the best extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places. Use a tissue or a sleeve to cover your hand. If you must touch a high-touch surface or item (such as door handles, pin pads, elevator buttons or handrails), wash your hands afterwards.
-Avoid crowds, especially in poorly-ventilated areas.
-Clean or disinfect your home to remove germs. Frequently clean items and surfaces that are frequently touched.
Symptoms of COVID-19
Common signs: fever, cough, fatigue
Other symptoms: shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, chills, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headache, chest pain
When to see a doctor
Seek immediate medical help if you have trouble breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, blue lips or face. Contact your doctor or local clinic for guidance.
Complications
Most people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms. However, the disease can cause severe medical complications in some patients, including death. Complications may include:
-Pneumonia or trouble breathing
-Multiple organ failure
-Heart problems
-Blood clots
-Acute kidney injury
-Additional viral and/or bacterial infections
