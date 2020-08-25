Restaurant inspection scores are provided to the public by the Christian County Health Department as part of its ongoing inspection program.
Rating scores are assigned to inspections based on a scale of 1-100. Health violations generally require immediate action to correct an issue with employee protocols or to make repairs or equipment replacements. If a restaurant or food service business is given a score of 90 or lower by the health department inspector, it is the Headliner News’ practice to describe the violations listed in the inspection report.
If a restaurant inspection is listed with “no score” it means that the inspection was a revisit or a pre-open inspection conducted as a follow-up to a previous inspection.
The inspections listed below are considered routine inspections by the Christian County Health Department, unless otherwise noted.
Name, city, date of inspection, score (of a possible 100 points)
Price Cutter Plus Supermarket No. 55 Deli, Nixa, July 22, 98
Nixa Nutrition, Nixa, July 22, 100
The Healthy Trend, Nixa, July 22, 100
Frank “N” Steins, Nixa, July 22, 97
Kum & Go No. 700, North 21st St., Ozark, July 20, no score
Casey’s General Store No. 3400, Billings, July 20, 79
Violations: Cutting board and utensils with food debris on main pizza prep table with no sanitizer bucket prepared and ready for use, certified food manager not present at time of inspection, several flies in kitchen and two flies at soda fountain, box of shredded cheese stored on floor of walk-in cooler, case of Cheeze Its stored on stack of chairs beside dryer in laundry room, “white fuzzy mold like growth” found on racks and shelves in dairy reach-in cooler, full refuse container stored below uncovered donuts with flies coming from trash container, no single use towels at hand sink, employee food items and drinks in pile stored on shelf above items in walk-in cooler, stack of empty boxes blocking back exit of kitchen, litter and ice on floors of walk-in ice cream freezer.
Dollar General Store No. 13617, North 12th St., Ozark, July 20, 94
Canton Buffet, Nixa, July 20, 95
Apple Market Store, Clever, July 20, 100
Lambert’s Cafe II, Ozark, July 20, 87
Violations: Buildup on soda machine nozzles, sanitizer in warewash machine tested at 0ppm, gasket on walkin cooler in disrepair, debris on floors under equipment, food splatters on walls.
Subway No. 39874, Sparta, July 19, 94
McDonald’s, North 21st St., Ozark, July 19, 98
Kay’s Country Store, Chadwick, July 19, 93
Rosie Jo’s Café, Ozark, July 19, 96
Rocco’s Italian Restaurant and Café, Ozark, July 19, 99
Domino’s Pizza No. 1639, Ozark, July 19, no score
Papa Murphy’s Take ’N Bake Pizza, Ozark, July 19, 99
Dollar General Store No. 14517, Billings, July 16, 99
Wendy’s of Nixa, Nixa, July 16, 99
Signal Food Store No. 112, Ozark, July 16, 99
Vineyard Market, Ozark, July 16, no score
JoJi Quick Stop, Nixa, July 16, 98
La Cabana Mexican Grill, Ozark, July 16, 88
Violations: Sanitizer in warewash machine at 0ppm, no certified food protection manager on duty at time of inspection, shrimp found thawing in bowl of water, no thermometer in reach-in cooler.
Big Al’s Subs, Nixa, July 16, 100
Iguana Roja, Ozark, July 16, 80
Violations: Guacamole at server station above 41 degrees, buildup on wash racks in need of cleaning or replacing, meat thawing under running water in hand sink along with lettuce being drained in strainer, no thermometer in reach-in cooler, Heavy buildup in hood vents last cleaned in November 2019, torn gaskets on reach-in doors, debris and cracked tiles on floors under equipment, debris on walls in kitchen.
Market House Café and Bake Shop, Ozark, July 15, 99
Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery, Nixa, July 15, 91
Big Al’s Subs, Ozark, July 15, no score
Happy Chef Catering Company, Ozark, July 15, no score
Taco Bell No. 555, Nixa, July 15, 98
Stacey’s Sweets, Ozark, July 15, 99
Café B-29, Ozark, July 14, 98
Casey’s General Store No. 2856, 1306 W. Mt. Vernon St., Nixa, July 14, 78
Violations: Damaged container of chocolate milk in reach-in display cooler should be designated or separated as “distressed,” grilled chicken wraps in open front display cooler at 49-52 degrees, no sanitizer residual at three-comp sink, sanitizer buckets were not prepared, employees did not demonstrate knowledge of sanitizer preparation, certified food manager not on duty on each shift, interior of lower reach-in has food debris and residue, litter and debris observed on floor of walk-in freezer, floor drain below soda syrup storage contains “black mold-like growth on drain grate,” and litter on floor of soda syrup storage room.
Kum & Go No. 718, W. South St., Ozark, July 14, 98
Rapid Robert’s, Nixa, July 14, 99
King Cash Saver, Ozark, July 14, 99
Taste Donuts, Nixa, July 14, 98
Dollar General Store No. 11140, W. Mt. Vernon St., Nixa, July 14, 98
Godfather’s Pizza, Ozark, July 14, 98
Dollar General Store No. 7719, Sparta, July 13, no score
Kum & Go, Ridgecrest Ave., Nixa, July 13, 96
Town & Country, Sparta, July 13, 98
McDonald’s, Nixa, July 13, 94
JSNG Taco Shop, Ozark, July 13, 60
Violations: Lunch meat stored on top of raw meat, raw shelled eggs stored on top of ready-to-eat tortillas, cooked rice stored under stove with no lid, several food items above 41 degrees, no date marking on prepared food items, box of raw beef stored under heat table, no certified food protection manager on duty, hand sink inaccessible, numerous flies throughout kitchen, box of beef thawing under steamer, pot of meat stored on floor, wiping cloths sitting on counters instead of in sanitizing solution, debris on floors under equipment, food splatters on walls behind stove,
Casey’s General Store No. 1383, 7182 Missouri Highway 14, Sparta, July 13, no score
Kum & Go No. 494, Massey Blvd., Nixa, July 13, 97
Post Game Pizza, Ozark, July 13, 84
Violations: No certified food protection manager on duty at time of inspection, numerous flies in kitchen, no label on bottle containing liquid, no thermometer in reach-in cooler.
Dollar General Store No. 14928, Ridgecrest Ave., Nixa, July 13, no score
El Charro North, Ozark, July 12, 72
Violations: Containers of mushrooms stored directly on fish in freezer, items in reach-in cooler above 41 degrees, 0ppm chlorine sanitizer strength at warewash machine, no certified food protection manager on staff, hot water off at hand sink in kitchen and in women’s restroom, no thermometer in reach-in cooler, debris on floors under equipment, “mold-like debris” found behind warewash machine,
Subway No. 3496, N. Massey Blvd., Nixa, July 12, 96
Price Cutter Plus Supermarket No. 4 Deli, Ozark, July 12, 99
Subway No. 13405, N. Massey Blvd., Nixa, July 12, 97
Prima’s Mexican Grill, Ozark, July 12, 98
Wise Guys, Ozark, July 12, 97
Fat Tony’s Pizza Kitchen, Billings, July 9, 100
Great American Taco Truck, Springfield, July 9, 99
Gateway Cafe, Spokane, July 7, 73
Violations: green peppers contain “mold-like debris,” raw hamburger patties stored over ready-to-eat items in reach-in cooler, several food items stored above 41 degrees, black debris on shield of interior ice machine, container with water but no sanitizer solution, cook not wearing beard restraint, no chlorine test strips available.
Double E Restaurant, Highlandville, July 7, 97
Dollar General Store No. 13441, Highlandville, July 6, 98
Century Lanes, Nixa, July 5, 90
Violations: Head on lettuce in reach-in cooler had no use by date, spinach dip in refrigerator had no use by date, cut fruit had no use by date, box of soda syrup stored on floor in dry storage room, soiled dry towel lying on food prep table, plastic peeling from surfaces of cold hold prep table and in reach-in freezer, employee mask lying on food prep table, wet mop lying in mop sink.
Sno-Ballz & Weinerz, Clever, June 26, 100
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, Nixa, June 25, 98
Papa Murphy’s Take ’N Bake Pizza, Nixa, June 25, 98
Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar, Nixa, June 25, 98
Dollar General Store No. 1768, Bryan Drive, June 24, Nixa, 95
Fremont Hills Country Club, Nixa, June 24, 94
Morning Day Cafe, Nixa, June 24, 99
Lee’s Authentic Egg Rolls, Ozark, June 24, no score
Casey’s General Store No. 3443, Wasson Drive, Nixa, June 10, 94
Aldi No. 36, Nixa, June 10, 98
Shanghai Buffet, Nixa, June 10, 93
The X Center, Nixa, June 9, no score
Plaza Gas, South Street, Ozark, June 8, 95
Kentucky Fried Chicken, Ozark, June 8, 97
Sands Cafe and Catering, Ozark, June 8, 97
Hong Kong Inn, Ozark, June 8, 99
Golden Dragon, Ozark, June 7, 98
Casey’s General Store, Clever, June 7, 97
Kum & Go No. 434, Clever, June 7, 98
The Corner Café, Clever, June 7, 96
Casey’s General Store, 1950 West Jackson St., Ozark, June 7, 98
Subway No. 49540, Clever, June 7, no score
Sonic Drive In, Ozark, June 7, 96
Apple Market Deli/Bakery, Clever, June 7, 94
Gold Star, Billings, June 7, 99
Papa John’s Pizza No. 4185, Ozark, June 7, 99
Village Inn, Ozark, June 7, 77
Violations: Items in cooler above 41 degrees, pan of gravy with expiration date of June 7, three-vat sink faucet leaking, spray bottle with liquid had no label, thermometer missing from reach-in cooler, buildup of grease on floors under equipment, dust and debris on ceiling vents.
Christian County Discount Freight, Ozark, June 7, no score
Bair’s Sports Grill, Nixa, June 4, 96
Express Mart, Highlandville, June 4, no score
Hinode Japanese Steak House, Nixa, June 4, 96
Spokane Handi Mart, Spokane, June 4, no score
Braum’s Ice Ceam, Nixa, June 4, 99
Arby’s, Nixa, June 4, 93
Casey’s General Store No. 2685, 1110 W. Mt. Vernon St., Nixa, June 4, 83
Violations: Pizza display case observed holding at 125 degrees (case was adjusted warmer at time of inspection), a sanitizer bucket not prepared or available during time of food preparation, certified food manager not present at time of inspection, greasy residue and debris found inside utensil storage drawer in kitchen, litter and toilet brush on floor below storage rack in dry storage.
Lucy’s Chinese Food, Ozark, June 4, 85
Violations: Chicken and rice less than 135 degrees, black debris in interior ice machine, debris in bottom of reach-in cooler, grease buildup on hood vent, employees working with food not wearing hair restraints, debris on floods under equipment, food spatters on walls in dish room, kitchen ceiling vents with dust buildup.
Peruvian and South American Food, Ozark, June 3, 100
