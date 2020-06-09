Restaurant inspection scores are provided to the public by the Christian County Health Department as part of its ongoing inspection program.
Rating scores are assigned to inspections based on a scale of 1-100. Health violations generally require immediate action to correct an issue with employee protocols or to make repairs or equipment replacements. If a restaurant or food service business is given a score of 91 or lower by the health department inspector, it is the Headliner News’ practice to describe the violations listed in the inspection report.
If a restaurant inspection is listed with “no score” it means that the inspection was a revisit or a pre-open inspection conducted as a follow-up to a previous inspection.
The inspections listed below are considered routine inspections by the Christian County Health Department, unless otherwise noted.
Name, city, date of inspection, score (of a possible 100 points)
Chuckwagon Lemonade, Rogersville, June 3, 100
Lae’s Authentic Egg Rolls, Ozark, June 3, no score
Dollar General Store No. 3974, Ozark, June 2, 95
Sonic of Nixa, Nixa, June 2, 88
Violations: handsink halfway detached from wall, label not observed on storage bins of dry product, container of liquid egg product stored uncovered on middle shelf below other items in reach in cooler, sanitizer strips could not be located to test sanitizers, wash/rinse water was soiled at three sinks, food debris on floors with sticky residue, hand towels not present at sink by front entry door, little and debris on floor under equipment in kitchen.
Apple Market Deli/Bakery, Ozark, June 2, 97
Signal Food Store, Nixa, June 2, 98
Apple Market Store, Ozark, June 2, 99
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, Nixa, June 2, 98
Taco Bell No. 560, Ozark, June 1, 95
Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar, Ozark, June 1, 87
Little Caesars, Ozark, June 1, 98
NLA Cafe, Nixa, June 1, 97
Subway No. 3862 (South 20th Street location), Ozark, June 1 94
Walkabout Coffee Shop, Nixa, June 1, 94
Pizza Hut No. 1642, Nixa, June 1, 100
Godfather’s Pizza, Nixa, June 1, 96
Tropical Smootie, Ozark, June 1, 94
Walmart Supercenter No. 379, Ozark, June 1, no score
Meals by Monica, Nixa, June 1, no score
Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, Nixa, May 31, 96
Pitts BBQ, Nixa, May 17, 100
Yi’s Korean Restaurant, Nixa, May 17, 100
El Puente Mexican Restaurant, Nixa, May 14, 99
Dollar General Store No. 11971, Clever, May 14, no score
Harter House, Nixa, May 14, 96
Piccolo, Nixa, May 14, 92
Tony’s Place, Nixa, May 14, 99
Domino’s Pizza No. 1630, Nixa, May 13, no score
Cashew Inn, Nixa, May 13, 98
Casey’s General Store No. 2631 (North Main Street location), Nixa, May 12, 97
Cake Worthy Design, Ozark, May 12, no score
Milano House, Nixa, May 12, 99
Casey’s General Store No. 2619 (State Highway CC location), Nixa, May 12, 99
Burger King No. 7204, Ozark, May 12, 98
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Ozark, May 12, 98
The Finley, Ozark, May 11, 99
Arby’s No. 5005027, Ozark, May 11, 99
Walmart Supercenter No. 2702 Deli, Nixa, May 11, no score
Thai Palace and Sushi, Ozark, May 11, 80
Violations: Employee with no gloves cutting carrots, no use by date on prepared food items, no sanitizer on line or made to clean surfaces, handsink pipe broken.
Walmart Supercenter No. 2702 Deli, Nixa, May 11, no score
Braum’s Ice Cream No. 276, Nixa, May 11, 95
El Charro Mexican Restaurant, Ozark, May 11, 88
Violations: Interior ice machine contains debris and a bottle of wine, no hot water in bathroom, potentially hazardous food thawing at room temperature, gasket around walk-in cooler in disrepair.
Patrick’s Family Restaurant, Nixa, May 11, 90
Little Caesars, Nixa, May 11, 91
St. George’s Donuts, Ozark, May 11, 84
Violations: No sanitizer levels detected in two sani buckets, no certified food protection manager on duty, body lotion and hot sauce stored above disposable consumer products, employee food not separated from retail food.
Arby’s No. 5005027, Ozark, May 11, 99
El Charro Nixa, Nixa, May 11, 93
The Finley, Ozark, May 11, 99
McDonald’s No. 2, Ozark, May 10, no score
Mexican Villa’s El Taco, Ozark, May 10, 87
Violations: Walkin cooler at 50 degrees, refried beans stored above 41 degrees, reach in cooler back temperature at 50 degrees, interior ice machine contains black debris, door on reach in cooler will not stay closed, gaskets on doors in disrepair and in need of repair or replacement, debris on floors under fryer, dust buildup on ceiling vents.
Coyote’s Nixa Grill, Nixa, May 10, 96
Rib Crib No. 43, Ozark, May 10, 90
Price Cutter Plus Supermarket No. 4 and Bakery, Ozark, May 10, 94
Los Girasoles, Billings, May 7, 99
Sandy’s Deli, Nixa, May 7, 100
Purple Burrito, Ozark, May 7, 97
Price Cutter Plus Supermarket No. 55, Nixa, May 7, 94
Oscar’s Ribs No. 19, Nixa, May 7, 95
Rapid Robert’s No. 115, Ozark, May 6, 98
Hong Kong Star, Billings, May 6, 94
Ozark Mountain Coffee, Ozark, May 6, no score
Subway No. 24185 (State Highway J) Ozark, May 6, 99
Lucky Panda, Billings, May 6, 94
Quality Inn, Ozark, May 5, no score
Subway No. 38063 (in-store Walmart location), Ozark, May 5, 99
Fast N Friendly, Ozark, May 5, 99
Wendy’s of Ozark, Ozark, May 5, 97
Walmart Supercenter No. 379 Bakery, Ozark, May 5, 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.