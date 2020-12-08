Operational directives from the Missouri Supreme Court require a court facility to return to “Operating Phase One” if a court employee working in that facility tests positive for COVID-19.
On Dec. 4, Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson learned that a court employee in the Justice Center tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, as of Dec. 7, 2020, the Justice Center at 110 West Elm Street, Ozark, will be operating at Phase 1 for at least 14 days or until further order of the court. Associate Circuit Division 3 (Judge Jessica Kruse) and Division 4 (Judge Doug Bacon) are located in the Justice Center.
The Circuit Court Building at 102 West Walnut, Ozark, Missouri will continue to operate at Phase 3. Circuit Division 1 (Judge Laura Johnson) and Division 2 (Judge Jennifer Growcock) are located in the Circuit Court Building. At this time, there are no changes to the schedules of Divisions 1 and 2.
In Phase 1, all in-person proceedings in the Justice Center are suspended except:
Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a speedy trial, and the rights afforded under section 544.676.3;
Proceedings pursuant to chapters 210 and 211 pertaining to juvenile delinquency and abuse, neglect, and termination of parental rights;
Proceedings pursuant to chapter 453 pertaining to adoption;
Proceedings pursuant to chapter 455 pertaining to orders of protection;
Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders;
Proceedings related to petitions for temporary restraining orders or other forms of temporary injunctive relief;
Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders;
Proceedings pursuant to Chapter 475 for emergency guardianship or conservatorship:
Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency;
Oral arguments regarding time-sensitive matters;
Other exceptions approved by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court; and Proceedings determined by the judge presiding over the case to be most critical.
Notice will be filed in all cases being rescheduled. If you do not receive a new hearing date, please contact the court.
Attorneys who believe they have a critical matter that requires an in person hearing should notify the court.
Attorneys may request a remote hearing by video or telephone.
In Phase 1, the Justice Center will operate with the following restrictions:
a. Members of the public who are not involved in a court proceeding will not be allowed in the Justice Center.
b. The Justice Center will continue operating under social distancing and masking protocols.
c. Individuals will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the Justice Center.
d. Only the most critical in-person proceedings will be held, with occupancy in the courtroom limited to 10 or less whenever possible.
e. Available technologies such as teleconferences and video hearings will be used when appropriate. Attorneys are encouraged to schedule motion hearings and other matters by telephone or video conference.
f. Large venues and common areas such as break rooms are closed. Occupancy rates in courtrooms, jury assembly rooms, and other areas in the court facility are limited to a rate of 10 or less whenever possible.
g. Extra cleaning and disinfecting will continue to occur.
This order does not cover the Municipal Courts in Christian County.
Please email questions to the clerks of Division 3 at ctn.filings@courts.mo.gov and Division 4 at ctn.division4@courts.mo.gov. The phone number for Division 3 is (417) 582 5120 and for Division 4 is (417) 582-5160. This order has been approved by all Judges of the 38th Judicial Circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.