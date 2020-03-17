Government agencies across Christian County continue to urge the general public to take precautionary measures to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
Leaders from across the Christian County government, Christian County Health Department, municipal governments, school districts, and first response agencies met in Ozark March 16, and continue to report that they are exchanging phone calls and emails with each other frequently.
The extra communication is to discuss the evolving national and state responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to assess the appropriate local response to protect the community.
As of March 17, There have been 75 deaths across the United States, and 4,226 total cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no deaths in Missouri, where eight cases of COVID-19 are confirmed.
Here’s what people in Christian County should know:
Should we cancel an event?
The coalition of governing groups strongly encourages social distancing and the cancellation of all community mass gatherings, events, meetings, and church events which would gather 50 people or more together from March 17-April 12 (four weeks). Businesses are exempted. The Christian County Health Department and the Christian County Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor this situation and may extend this advice for another four weeks, if necessary.
Will school be cancelled?
As of March 17, seven school districts (Ozark, Nixa, Sparta, Clever, Billings, Spokane and Chadwick) have decided to cancel school through April 3. Please see information being released from your school district regarding meal service, alternative learning options and childcare options for the children of first responders and health care workers.
I believe I may have contracted COVID-19. How can I get tested?
If you believe you may have COVID-19, please contact your physician first for instructions. You may also conduct a health evaluation over tele-medicine services. If the physician believes you may have COVID-19, they will contact the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine if you qualify to be tested. If so, your physician will communicate to you how and where to be tested. Due to current limited supply of test kits across the state, only patients which have risk factors and high likelihood of testing positive will be recommended for testing.
When can I expect updates?
The Christian County Emergency Management Agency will provide updated information to the public twice a week and as needed during this situation.
