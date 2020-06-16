Continuing with our refresh process, the Christian County Library is adding even more in-person services.
For several weeks, the library has offered drive-thru and curbside services at each branch and we are thrilled to announce the addition of reopening physical branches beginning Monday, June 22.
Similar to other libraries, businesses, and organizations in the state, we are offering adjusting services to maintain the health and safety of all of our community members. Broadly, these changes affect hours of operations, safer practices and processes, and new programming and service offerings.
Summer hours
To provide staff the opportunity for additional cleaning and sanitizing, the library's hours will be a little different this summer. The hours for the Nixa and Ozark branches are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The hours for the Clever branch are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These summer hours will be in effect through Aug. 31.
Safer practices
The health and safety of our community and staff members remain a major area of concern. Knowing that exposure and transmission of COVID-19 continue to pose a risk to everyone, the library is implementing slight changes to our services:
All library materials must be returned to the book drops. We are not accepting returns at drive-thru windows or circulation desks. Returned items will continue to be quarantined for at least 72 hours before being checked in.
We ask all patrons to continue to practice social distancing throughout the library by not congregating in groups and remaining at least 6 feet apart. Furniture will be rearranged to allow for distancing.
The number of computers will be limited and spaced apart. All computer sessions will be adjusted to 30 minutes at a time.
The Friends of the Library will not be accepting material donations at this time.
Plastic barriers have been installed at all service desks as an additional precaution.
Staff will be wearing protective masks and we request our patrons to also wear masks when possible.
Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the branches for public use.
New services
Throughout this stressful time, we have all had to become more resourceful and creative. Last month, the library began offering Virtual Programming for community members of all ages. In addition to virtual programming, we are delighted to provide the following new services:
Due dates for all previously checked-out materials have been extended through the end of June. Any overdue fines accrued during this time are temporarily suspended.
Wifi boosters will be installed allowing for greater access to the internet inside the branches and extend coverage into the parking lots.
Quick Picks book selections are available. Ready to try something new? Complete a short questionnaire and library staff will select and place on hold three personalized suggestions just for you.
Take & Make crafts and activity sheets to take home. Craft kits and activity sheets for all ages will be available, in limited quantities, for patrons to take home and complete.
Summer Reading Challenge is here. This year the Summer Reading Challenge can be completed entirely online. Download the Beanstack app to track minutes read, completion of fun activities, and attendance of virtual library events for magical prizes.
The Clever Branch Sidewalk Sale hosted by the Friends of the Library is coming soon. Maybe not a new service, but drop by to find great deals on books for every age. The sale is Friday, June 26, from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thank you for your patience and support
We know that our community is just as excited as we are to be offering more in-person services. We want everyone to know how thankful we are for everyone's patience and support. These new procedures and services are designed and implemented with everybody’s health and safety in mind. Please continue to follow best practices by avoiding touching your eyes, mouth, or nose, washing your hands regularly, coughing into a tissue or the bend of your arm, staying home if you feel sick, and 6 feet away from others. Welcome back, we missed you.
