Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Missouri State Library has awarded Christian County Library a grant of $29,387 in order for the staff to respond to coronavirus health and safety concerns.
“Missouri’s libraries are integral to the communities they serve and the resources they offer are vital,” Ashcroft said. “These funds help our libraries face the unique obstacles presented by the coronavirus so they can continue offering key services and programs to their patrons.”
The library will use the grant funds to expand the strength and speed of its Wi-Fi signal at the Ozark branch, double the number of Wi-Fi hot spots available to patrons for checkout, improve virtual programs that the library offers to patrons, and obtain devices and/or software for the staff to use for virtual and remote work. This project is recommended for partial funding, meaning there will be some local dollars needed to fund the grant projects.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds and Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds are used to address digital inclusion and related technical support or to address other efforts that prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in FY2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects. The State Library has awarded $960,338 in coronavirus relief funding to 60 libraries.
The projects are supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under CARES and LSTA provisions as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
