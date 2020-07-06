The Christian County Library closed its branches in Ozark, Nixa and Clever for a week in a cautionary move.
The library staff announced the closure July 1, saying that the three branches were closed as a safety precaution, "due to the possibility of a staff member being exposed to COVID-19," according to a statement issued on the library system's social media platforms.
The staff member in question later tested negative for COVID-19, according to a follow-up statement from the library staff. The libraries were closed until the results of a COVID-19 test became available. The staff member is seeking care following the advice of medical professionals.
Libraries opened again on July 6.
You can find more information on accessing all of the library's digital resources at http://christiancountylibrary.org/library/digital-collection/.
More information about the closing and the library's safety precautions in effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can be found at https://christiancountylibrary.org/preparing-health-safety/.
Christian County’s library system put a stop to in-person services on March 18, in response to recommendations from the governor’s office and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some in-person services such as drive-through windows and book drops reopened on May 26, with branches opening to the public on June 22.
