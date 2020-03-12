The Christian County Library, which operates branches in Ozark, Nixa and Clever, disclosed its actions to attempt to mitigate the spread of the CORVID-19 virus amid patrons of the library.
All library branches will remain open, as of March 12, in effort to allow Christian County residents to use the libraries and stay informed. Library programming will also continue as planned, but any cancellations to programs or changes in hours will be announced on the library’s website and social media channels.
The library staff announced the following coronavirus prevention precautions:
• All materials received in book drops will be wiped down with a disinfecting solution.
• Staff will disinfect all hand-contact surfaces in the library including computer terminals, doorknobs and counter surfaces throughout each day.
• The library’s contracted cleaning service will continue its nightly deep cleaning and disinfecting of all high-traffic areas.
• The entire library staff went through refresher training in thorough and frequent hand-washing – fronts, backs, wrists, between fingers – with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Employees have been encouraged to stay home from work if they experience fever or any flu-like symptoms.
• Future responses or preventative measures are coordinated with the Christian County Health Department.
Patrons are asked to stay home from the library if they feel sick. Patrons are also asked to take precautions such as regular hand washing and safe coughing practices when they are at the library.
More information: https://christiancountylibrary.org/preparing-health-safety/
