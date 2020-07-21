It won’t be a county fair in the traditional sense, not in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fairgrounds at Finley River Park will still be a happening place on the last full weekend of July.
It’s not the 83rd Christian County Fair, but instead, the 2020 Christian County Livestock Show and the Ozark Booster Club Rodeo.
Young farmers and ranchers from across Christian County and beyond are planning to converge on Ozark July 24-25. The livestock show will include beef and dairy cattle, dairy and meat goats, sheep, poultry and water fowl and rabbits.
The International Professional Rodeo Association is set to sanction a two-night rodeo at the Ozark Booster Club Arena coinciding with the Christian County Livestock Show. Rodeo events will include steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, bull riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and more.
The stock contractor for the rodeo, according to the IPRA, is MFJ Productions of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
For more information, visit http://ccmofair.com.
Christian County Livestock Show schedule
Friday, July 24
3 p.m. Youth exhibit building open
3 p.m. Rabbits must be checked in
3:30 p.m. Beef cattle must be checked in
3:30 p.m. Rabbit show
3:45 p.m. Sheep must be checked in
4 p.m. Beef show
4:30 p.m. Sheep show
7 p.m. Youth exhibit building closes
7:30 p.m. All animals released if show is concluded
Saturday, July 25
3 p.m. Youth exhibit building open
3 p.m. Poultry and waterfowl must be checked in
3:30 p.m. Dairy cattle must be checked in
3:45 p.m. Goats must be checked in
4 p.m. Dairy cattle show
4:30 p.m. Goat show (dairy goats, then meat goats)
7 p.m. Youth exhibit building closes
7:30 p.m. All animals released if show is concluded
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.