A county government-run COVID-19 testing site in Ozark scaled operations back to one day a week for the final week of October and going forward.
The move comes as the COVID-19 positivity rate for persons tested at the site climbed slightly up toward its seven-week average of 22 percent. Christian County Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower said that future testing dates will be determined week-to-week.
Some private companies have begun to offer testing programs to the public at no cost to the patients.
“We’ll re-valuate the need next week. Hixson Drug is now doing free testing, taking some of the demand off of us,” Amtower said in an email to the Headliner News.
Amtower and Christian County Human Resources Director Amber Bryant worked with the CoxHealth and Mercy health systems to have the professional medical workers needed to staff the testing site, located on county-owned property off of Highway 14 in Ozark. They also received help from Christian County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers.
“Also, Mercy and Cox are extremely busy and find it difficult to staff our site sometimes,” Amtower said.
Tests are available in a drive-through format, and are done by appointment only. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, call the Christian County Emergency Management Agency at (417) 581-5400. The tests are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which are administered with a nasal swab.
Christian County received $10.3 million in federal funding through the U.S. CARES Act of 2020. As of Oct. 22, a total of $565,443 had been allocated to the Christian County Emergency Management Agency. Most, but not all of the funding went toward the testing program.
Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips said that the county commission and its special CARES Act committee identified a no-cost testing site as a key need for Christian County after seeing citizens pointed toward private clinics for testing at cost.
“We used CARES money to do a testing site because we didn’t have one, and we felt the taxpayers and this community deserved some of that money to get tested for free” Phillips said. “To get tested prior to that was $167 that insurance wasn’t taking. I thought that was wrong.”
The testing launched on Sept. 9. The Emergency Management Agency and its network of staff and volunteers had never done anything like it before.
“That’s an additional thing that we’re not trained in doing, but we did it, and I’m very proud of them. It’s shown great benefits of having that testing site,” Phillips said.
Large scale vaccinations would likely be even more expensive in the future, Phillips said.
“It is expensive, very expensive. Again, we’re preparing to take on that task even though it’s not in our range, but we are committed to our community. We want to do everything we can to make sure that happens,” Phillips said.
PCR test results are generally known within 24 to 48 hours. The test kits are taken by courier to a laboratory in Columbia for processing.
Top priority is given to persons who have symptoms of COVID-19. Secondary priority is given to persons who have been in close contact with a patient who tests positive for COVID-19.
The testing program also includes help from the Christian County Health Department, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Christian County CARES Act Committee, PTC Labs, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Christian County Highway Department.
The Christian County Health Department is monitoring 1,279 active cases of the coronavirus.
(1) comment
Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, exclaimed this test is not valid in diagnosing anything.
You can keep running this test until a speck of dust of a pineapple tests positive: Fact.
WHY is our health department still using this defunct "test" at all?
WHY are they promoting numbers that lack any integrity?
This is NOT about a virus.
You let them scrape your nasal membrane, opening up to Lord knows only how many contagions, right up next to you brain.......for what? A "test" that even the creator of the test says is not valid in diagnosing anything?!
Wake up people. This ain't about a virus.
