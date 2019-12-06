A movie made right here in the Ozarks is ready for viewing on Amazon Prime. The 80-minute movie, titled “Heaven Won’t Wait” spent roughly 29,500 minutes streamed by customers in its first month and a half. It’s been streaming since Sept. 4 on the paid subscription service.
Filming for the movie, made by Sandra and Cliff House, took place throughout Christian County.
“Some of it was filmed on Church Street in Ozark,” Cliff House told the Christian County Headliner News. “All of the 44 actors are from the Ozark and Springfield area.”
In fact, five of the children included in the movie belong to Gov. Mike Parson, House added.
“Heaven Won’t Wait” first debuted in 2015. It was shown at the International Family Film Festival at the United Artist Studio, across the street from Paramount Studios in California, Cliff said.
Cliff and Sandra House are well equipped to film movies, according to Headliner News archives. Cliff House worked at television and radio stations and was chief engineer for the Kickapoo Prairie Broadcasting Company. He built and placed KSMU on the air for Missouri State University and remained at the school for 36 years as faculty. He and his wife are currently faculty emeritus at MSU. Cliff also produces videos and writes music.
A second movie by the couple will soon be submitted to Amazon Prime, too. It’s called “Date with the Eclipse.” It also features an Ozarks backdrop.
