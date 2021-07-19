Christian County is part of a Hotspot Advisory the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued July 15 to warn about a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
"The Delta variant, which spreads more easily and poses higher risk of hospitalization than prior variants, is believed to be contributing to the increase. Vaccination continues to be our best tool to move past this pandemic," a statement from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reads.
On July 12, Christian County was included in a hotspot advisory specific to Greene County and its six surrounding counties, based on data from June 28-July 11. The advisory included advice that 70-80 percent of people in the Springfield metro area would need immunity "to provide the best chance of minimizing spread within a community."
As of July 15, just more than 28,000 residents had completed COVID-19 vaccination cycles, representing about 31.6 percent of the population of Christian County.
According to the Christian County Health Department, five variants of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been identified in Christian County: Delta, Beta, Alpha, Gamma and Epsilon.
"The Delta variant is the most concerning to scientists because studies suggest that it spreads easier and quicker than other variants, and it can lead to more severe disease and hospitalizations, particularly among younger people and those who are unvaccinated," a statement from the Christian County Health Department reads.
Early data suggests that a completed series of any COVID-19 vaccine can be effective in preventing a patient from contracting these variants, preventing serious illness requiring hospitalization and/or preventing death.
The Christian County Health Department continues to offer vaccines to persons 18 years of age and older. Appointments may be made by calling the health department at (417) 581-7285. Vaccine is now available in other locations regionally for children as young as 12. More information can be found by going to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/find/.
Free testing is offered at a multitude of locations. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novelcoronavirus/community-test.php to find a convenient location and time to undergo a COVID test.
Although uncommon, it is possible for vaccinated individuals to become infected, so it is important for all community members to be cautious. The Christian County Health Department offers four key pieces of advice:
-If you are not vaccinated, consider being vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidance about masking and social distancing.
-Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
-Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
-If you are ill or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please isolate yourself from others and seek medical attention.
