Searching for old records and deeds in Christian County is easier than ever before.
Office renovations on the first floor of the Christian County Historic Courthouse coincided with the digitization of every available record that the Christian County recorder of deeds keeps. It's been a major undertaking for Kelly Blunt Hall and her staff, but they are excited for the results and the online database of records that go back to 1859, the year that Christian County was incorporated from pieces of Greene, Taney and Webster counties.
The work has taken years, including a big push over the past 12 months. Each document is scanned and indexed by hand.
"Absolutely everything is digital," Hall said. "If something happened to destroy this office, I have it all backed up offsite, so I can get to it. The exciting thing is I can go back to the beginning of time in Christian County."
In 1864, historians believe a Christian County judge, who acted in the capacity of a commissioner at the time, took all of the records from the former Christian County courthouse and took them to Texas in a dispute between Confederate sympathizers and abolitionists. In 1865, the former courthouse burned down at what was the original Ozark town square.
Records from 1859-1865 were re-recorded at the request of residents and property owners who needed to replace lost documents. Everything from 1865 onward, Hall said, is completely accurate.
You can visit the recorder's website and create a username and password, which allows you to search and view documentation for liens, marriage licenses, plats, road conveyance and real property records.
The database and the records provide an interesting look through history. For example, you can look up subdivisions that were first platted as farm land, and find out who purchased the property from an original owner in, for example, 1892. The records also show exactly how much money the buyer had to borrow.
The database is powered by iRecordWeb, and includes a notification feature users can utilize to set up certain fraud alert protections.
It's not common, but criminals can steal identities to forge deeds and title documents in order to "sell" a house or property to unsuspecting buyers. More commonly, the criminal will borrow money against the real property. According to the FBI, it's a good practice from time to time to check all information pertaining to your home and property through your county recorder's office. The online tool allows you to do this check without physically traveling to the office in Ozark.
"I've had so many people call in about getting their home stolen. This is a feature that's free to anybody who wants it," Hall said of the fraud protection notification feature. "If a document gets recorded, as soon as we finish and quality assure that document, and make sure everything is right in our system, an email is generated and sent to me immediately. I get that email the day it's recorded."
