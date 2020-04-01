To start the month of April, Christian County has reached 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, not all 13 of those persons are in Christian County at this time.
According to the Christian County Health Department, two of the last three confirmed coronavirus cases have been contracted out of state, and were not in Christian County during their illness. For example, one patient was a person with an Ozark address who was in another state on the East Coast at the time.
However, since the patients reside in Christian County, the cases are added to Christian County’s official count with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“Christian County residents are doing a good job in response to COVID-19,” Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu said. “We know the stay-at-home order is a new way of life for many. However, if we do it right, the outcome will benefit every citizen in our county in one way or another.”
As of March 31, there are 1,327 COVID-19 cases in Missouri with 14 deaths. A total of 17,427 persons have been tested for the virus at last count.
There are 2,860 dead amongst the 163,539 coronavirus cases across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
