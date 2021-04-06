Restaurant inspection scores are provided to the public by the Christian County Health Department as part of its ongoing inspection program.
Rating scores are assigned to inspections based on a scale of 1-100. Health violations generally require immediate action to correct an issue with employee protocols or to make repairs or equipment replacements. If a restaurant or food service business is given a score of 89 or lower by the health department inspector, it is the Headliner News’ practice to describe the violations listed in the inspection report.
If a restaurant inspection is listed with “no score,” it means that the inspection was a revisit or a pre-open inspection conducted as a follow-up to a previous inspection.
The inspections listed below are considered routine inspections by the Christian County Health Department, unless otherwise noted.
Restaurant inspection scores for February 2021
Name, city, date of inspection, score (of a possible 100 points)
Market House Cafe and Bake Shop, Ozark, Feb. 1, 93
Mundos Latin Restaurant, Ozark, Feb. 1, 93
Milano House, Nixa, Feb. 2, 100
Rosie Jo's Cafe, Ozark, Feb. 2, 94
Casey's General Store No. 2619, State Highway CC, Nixa, Feb. 2, 88 - Containers of diced chicken and meatball marinara observed at 116 degrees at steam table, Sanitization bucket observed at 100 parts per million (corrected), wet wiping cloths oserved on prep tables and kitchen counters, lid dispensers have debris and residue.
McAlisters Deli, Nixa, Feb. 3, 92
Lucky Panda, Clever, Feb. 4, 98
Los Girasoles, Billings, Feb. 4, 95
Pitts BBQ, Nixa, Feb. 11, 100
Chance of Sno and Coffee, Nixa, Feb. 11, 99
Casey's General Store No. 2631, Main Street, Nixa, Feb. 11, 91
Century Lanes, Nixa, Feb. 11, 99
Popeye's, Ozark, Feb. 21, 92
Little Ceasar's, Ozark, Feb. 21, 97
Golden Dragon, Ozark, Feb. 21, 93
Chadwick R-1 School, Chadwick, Feb. 21, 99
Spokane Handi Mart, Spokane, Feb. 21, 100
Subway No. 38063, West Marler Lane, Ozark, Feb. 21, 94
Canton Buffet, Nixa, Feb. 21, 97
Yi's Korean Restaurant, Nixa, Feb. 22, 99
Cafe B-29, Ozark, Feb. 22, 100
Lambert's Cafe, Ozark, Feb. 22, 81 - Salad bowl sitting on top of lettuce, prep sink faucet leaking, tomatoes being held at 57 degrees on ice, thermometer missing in reach-in cooler, gaskets around walk-in door in disrepair, debris on floor in walk-in, vents in hood have heavy buildup.
El Puente Mexican Restaurant, Nixa, Feb. 22, 97
Nixa Early Childhood Center, Nixa, Feb. 22, 100
Dollar General Store No. 3974, Highway 14, Ozark, 99
Taco El Champu, Ozark, Feb. 23, 88 - Raw beef stored over fries and shrimp in reach-in freezer, cut greens, cooked beans and other items without use by dates in reach-in, four moisture damaged and deteriorating ceiling tiles above dry storage area, employee jacket and sweater observed hanging stored on food storage rack.
China House, Ozark, Feb. 23, 91
Tropical Smoothie, Ozark, Feb. 24, 98
Walmart Supercenter No. 379, Ozark, Feb. 24, 95
Thai Palace and Sushi, Ozark, Feb. 25, 93
Apple Market Deli/Bakery, Clever, Feb. 25, 98
Maru Sushi and Grill, Ozark, Feb. 25, 91
Gateway Cafe, Spokane, Feb. 25, 97
Nixa Early Learning Center, Nixa, Feb. 25, 100
Wacky Jacks, Highlandville, Feb. 25, 84 - Shrimp stored at 53 degrees, interior of microwave with food splatters on the sides and top, sanitizer in warewash was empty, fish in three-vat sink thawing without water running over it,
Mountain Ridge Coffee Company, Highlandville, Feb. 25, 100
JRC Food Services kitchen, Ozark, Feb. 28, 99
Rocco's, Nixa, Feb. 28, 94
Fit Ash Food, Nixa, Feb. 28, 82 - Pork sausage stored in box with open shredded cheeses, no date marking on prepared foods in large pans in walk-in, no certified food protection manager on duty, prepared foods stored in bags on floor in walk-in, vents in hood have heavy buildup of grease, floors under grill in disrepair.
Jade Star, Sparta, Feb. 28, 86 - Containers of cooked noodles and cut greens without use by dates in reach-in display cooler, sanitizer at three compartment sink absent for alcohol quaternary-ammonium or chlorine, bucket of sauce stored on floor of kitchen while cooling, cardboard lining surface of grease trap, towel soiled with debris lining shelf at cooks' line, floors of kitchen have buildup and debris, walls by fryers have heavy grease buildup.
Ha's Chinese Buffet, Sparta, Feb. 28, 86 - Egg rolls on oven top at 80 degrees, very large wok of rice on flat top at 91 degrees, minced garlic at prep table at 47 degrees, boiled eggs stacked above level of cooler, timestamp or control log sheet not available for view, walk-in cooler under repair, wire racks in walk-in cooler have heavy rust buildup, racks are flaking and peeling, single use noodle box being reused for holding and cooling egg rolls, walls of cooks' line have food debris.
JRC Cafe youth south, Ozark, Feb. 28, 99
Christian County Discount Freight, Ozark, Feb. 28, 100
Casey's General Store No. 3443, Wasson Drive, Nixa, Feb. 28, 99
Getting Basted, Nixa, Feb. 28, 94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.