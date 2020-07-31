Three Christian County residents are hospitalized and diagnosed with COVID-19, and two of them are in intensive care units and are on ventilators to help them breathe.
The Christian County Health Department announced an increase in active cases from 100 to 107 over a three-day span from July 27 to July 30. During that three-day span, 37 new cases of COVID-19 among Christian County residents were reported from health care providers to the health department.
That means 30 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 completed 14 days of self-isolation and are considered to have entered the disease’s recovery phase.
Since July 2, Christian County’s total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has climbed from 56 to 278, a difference of 222 cases over 28 days. A total of 260 cases have been confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, in which medical professionals use a nasal swab to detect viral RNA in a person’s nose and throat. A total of 10 Christian County residents have been sick enough for hospitalization since the pandemic began, and one of them died.
Public health officials recommend all Christian County residents practice social distancing while out in public areas, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other persons who do not live in their immediate household. The health department also recommends everyone practice good hand hygiene, avoid crowds or mass gatherings, and wear a face mask or other covering of the nose and mouth if social distancing is not possible.
There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you experience the following symptoms:
-Fever or chills
-Cough
-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-Fatigue
-Muscle or body aches
-Headache
-New loss of smell or sense of taste
-Sore throat
-Congestion or a runny nose
-Nausea and/or vomiting
-Diarrhea
In order to reduce the further spread of COVID-19, the Christian County Health Department asks persons who feel sick or experience symptoms to stay at home and call a physician.
Complications
Most people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms. However, the disease can cause severe medical complications in some patients, including death. Complications may include:
-Pneumonia or trouble breathing
-Multiple organ failure
-Heart problems
-Blood clots
-Acute kidney injury
-Additional viral and/or bacterial infections
