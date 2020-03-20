On a technicality, the official county of COVID-19 virus infections in Christian County drops from two patients to one.
The Christian County Health Department reported two persons from Christian County have tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19. On March 20, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department issued a statement that lowers Christian County’s patient count to one, and raises Greene County’s count to eight.
“After more investigation, one of the two cases reported by Christian County on Thursday was found to live just over the county line Greene County, and is therefore now counted as a Greene County case,” a statement from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reads.
On March 20, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order banning all gatherings of 10 or more persons across Missouri, granting some exceptions for schools, daycare facilities and certain retail businesses. The governor’s order follows similar ordinances going into effect in Ozark, Clever, Nixa and Christian County on March 18 and March 19.
The Christian County Health Department has been notified that tests for 23 other Christian County residents are still being processed by different testing labs. However, those who call the state hotline and are referred directly to a lab for testing may not be included in that tally. So far, none of those results have been reported to the Christian County Health Department. Seven negative tests for COVID-19 have been reported.
Tests processed by private labs have been taking approximately 4-6 days to return results. Tests processed by the state lab have generally returned results within 24 hours.
“This is a serious situation, but we are monitoring each tested person and their contacts closely. We are contacting those who need to be quarantined out of an abundance of caution,” Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu said. “Currently, about 40 Christian County residents have been instructed to remain in quarantine. The main message we are trying to get out right now is if you have been sent home, stay home.”
As of March 20, all 555 school districts and charter schools in Missouri, public and private, have canceled classes until at least April 3.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 47 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state. With eight cases, Greene County is the most impacted county in the state. As of 4 p.m. March 20, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 201 deaths and 15,219 total cases of COVID 19 in 54 U.S. states and territories.
On March 19, the Christian County Health Department extended a warning to the general public in Christian County after two positive cases of the COVID-19 surfaced in Christian County March 18.
The health department reports that one of the cases is a “low risk of spread of the infection to the general public,” and is quarantined, along with others in their household that have been in close contact.
Residents of Christian County and surrounding counties are cautioned about the second case. That patient was reportedly exposed to COVID-19 by international travelers who have also tested positive for the coronavirus. That patient reportedly isolated himself when he developed symptoms.
However, persons are cautioned if they were in attendance for the third service at the James River Church campus in Ozark on Sunday, March 8.
“While risk of exposure is low because the patient was not symptomatic, we would like to notify attendees of this service that if they currently have or develop any symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19 they should contact their healthcare provider,” a press release from the Christian County Health Department reads.
The James River Church south campus is Ozark is the largest church in Christian County, regularly drawing thousands of worshippers every Sunday and Wednesday.
Another Greene County patient possibly visited Christian County while infected with the virus. Working in concert with the Christian County Health Department, Springfield health officials gave a timeline of potential COVID-19 exposure to reflect that the travelers visited Lamberts Café in Ozark.
On Thursday, March 5, the international travelers and our fourth case had lunch in the upstairs area of Bruno’s Italian Restaurant. They then shopped at Branson Landing and had dinner at Lamberts Café in Ozark.
If you experience fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing, you are urged to call your healthcare provider to set up an appointment and/or receive instructions from medical professionals.
