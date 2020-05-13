It’s been nearly a week since a Christian County resident tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to reports from the Christian County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The last announcement of a positive test in Christian County occurred May 7, which marked the 22nd time that a resident of Christian County had a documented case of the novel coronavirus. Of the 22 patients who have tested positive since the first cases in Christian County were documented March 18, 20 patients are considered “recovered” by medical professionals.
The 22nd person to test positive for the coronavirus has been quarantined in their home. Persons who have been in close contact with that patient have been notified and asked to quarantine themselves in their homes, as necessary, according to the Christian County Health Department.
“The health department encourages our community to take appropriate precautions such as continuing to practice social distancing, performing good hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, avoid touching your face, eyes, and or nose with unwashed hands, and consider wearing a mask while out in public areas,” the last press release from the Christian County Health Department reads.
Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that as of May 12, a total of 124,006 people have undergone testing for COVID-19. Of those tested, 10,006 tested positive. Missouri reports a total of 524 deaths from COVID-19 since early March.
Eight of Missouri’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in neighboring Greene County, and two have occurred in Taney County.
Latest COVID-19 guidelines
Facts are taken from research resources including the Mayo Clinic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, CoxHealth and Mercy.
For healthy people
-Avoid contact with persons who are sick.
-If you feel sick, stay at home.
-Wash your hands often, using soap and warm water and spending at least 20 seconds washing each time.
-To the best extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places. Use a tissue or a sleeve to cover your hand. If you must touch a high-touch surface or item (such as door handles, pin pads, elevator buttons or handrails), wash your hands afterwards.
-Avoid crowds, especially in poorly-ventilated areas.
-Clean or disinfect your home to remove germs. Frequently clean items and surfaces that are frequently touched.
Symptoms of COVID-19
Common signs: fever, cough, fatigue
Other symptoms: shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, chills, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headache, chest pain
When to see a doctor
Seek immediate medical help if you have trouble breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, blue lips or face. Contact your doctor or local clinic for guidance.
Complications
Most people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms. However, the disease can cause severe medical complications in some patients, including death. Complications may include:
-Pneumonia or trouble breathing
-Multiple organ failure
-Heart problems
-Blood clots
-Acute kidney injury
-Additional viral and/or bacterial infections
Myths
The World Health Organization, CDC and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services warn of several COVID-19-related rumors circulating that could lead to dangerous behaviors. The latest research and data shows that:
-There are no drugs licensed for the prevention of COVID-19.
-Spraying or ingesting bleach or disinfectants into your body does not protect you against COVID-19, and may result in injury or death.
-Drinking alcohol, including ethanol or methanol, does not prevent or reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19.
-5G mobile networks do not spread COVID-19. Viruses do not travel by radio waves or mobile networks. This has been verified by engineers, medical professionals, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection.
-COVID-19 is not transmitted by flies or mosquitos.
-Exposing yourself to temperatures hotter than 77 degrees Fahrenheit does not prevent you from contracting COVID-19.
-Cold weather and snow can’t kill the coronavirus.
-You can recover from COVID-19. In Christian County, 20 of the 22 persons who tested positive for the coronavirus disease have recovered. “Most of the people who catch COVID-19 can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies. If you catch the disease, make sure you treat your symptoms,” the World Health Organization advises.
-Ultraviolet (UV) lamps should not be used to disinfect or clean hands. Cleaning hands with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent ethanol or 70 percent isopropanol alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.