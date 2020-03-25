The Christian County Commission’s 30-day stay at home order in response to the COVD-19 coronavirus pandemic set parameters most residents will become familiar with in short order.
The defines lists of “essential activities,” and “essential businesses.”
To help make it easier, we’ve gone through the order and its appendix to list these essential activities and businesses:
Essential activities
Health care — This is any task essential to the health and safety of persons, or the health and safety of family or household members. Pets are included. Persons may also assist “close personal acquaintances” by obtaining medical supplies or medication, transporting themselves or another person to a health care professional, or obtaining supplies needed to work from home. Caring for a loved one, friend or pet in another household is also legal.
Outdoor activity — You are still allowed to go outside, so long as you comply with physical distancing guidelines from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Running, walking, hiking and cycling are all legal without limitation.
Services and supplies — This is where activities such as grocery shopping are protected. If you need to shop for yourself, a family member or a “close personal acquaintance,” you may, so long as you are obtaining good and services “necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences.”
Work — If you are going to work providing essential products and services at an essential business, or performing minimum basic operations at a non-essential business, you can.
Essential businesses
agriculture
building supply stores
child care
communications infrastructure
construction and home repair
convenience stores
educational activities
electricity
emergency management
energy
farming
fishing
funeral and mortuary services
grocers
hazardous material handling
health care and pharmacies
home-based care for adults
hotels and motels
information technology
inspective services for construction
laundromats, dry cleaners
law enforcement
lawn and landscaping
legal services
mailing services
manufacturing for essential businesses
media services (including print, radio and television)
nursing homes and residential care facilties
propane
public safety
public works
religious activities with 10 or fewer persons to support distance and/or virtual services
restaurants with carry-out, drive-through or delivery services
security
shelter and social services
vehicle repair
veterinary care, pet food
waste management
