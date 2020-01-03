The director of Least Of These, Inc., a full-service food pantry serving all of Christian County, announced she has resigned due to an illness in her family.
Bonnie Schooler steps down at a time when the food pantry is serving a record number of families every month. More than 840 families, or 2,300 Christian County residents, are Least Of These clients who receive food and clothing at no cost.
“Bonnie has shown tremendous leadership through a time of rapid growth and expansion at Least Of These,” Least Of These Board of Directors President Todd Johnson said. “Her compassion for the truly needy in our community has been inspiring.”
Kristy Carter, the former director of development for the food pantry, becomes its interim executive director.
“Bonnie has done an exceptional job of elevating Least Of These, Inc. by providing nutritious food for families who are faced with food insecurity in our community,” Carter said. “Bonnie lead the charge during our move into our new facility in Ozark and we have been blessed by her leadership.”
Carter, who has been the director of development for nearly five years, said she is excited for the challenge.
“I’m so grateful that I get to continue to build on what Bonnie has done for our organization. She has definitely laid the ground work to provide healthy food options for our hungry neighbors in need and it is my goal to continue to build on that solid foundation,” Carter said. “We are going to continue to work hard for families who are faced everyday with tough choices like ‘Do I pay my utility bill or put food on the table for my family?’ in Christian County.”
Johnson said that the non-profits board of directors has thrown its support behind Carter to lead the staff and volunteers at the food pantry moving forward.
“Kristy has been a very energetic and dynamic leader at Least Of These, Inc., and she led us through a time of great transformation and growth. We are excited about her vision for the future and the tremendous good she will do for those in need in our community,” Johnson said.
A special celebration to honor Bonnie Schooler’s tenure at Least Of These, Inc., will be scheduled at a later date.
Least Of These, Inc. is the only full service food pantry serving Christian County. In 2019, it surpassed one million pounds in food distribution per year for the first time. For more information, please visit http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.