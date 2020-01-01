We decided to use statistics to review some of the top news stories of 2019 from Christian County.
Using all of the website analytics tools at our fingertips, we went back to determine the 11 most read pieces on our website, CCHeadliner.com, from Jan. 1-Dec. 25, 2019. Not counting photo galleries and some breaking news items, we determined the top 11 most viewed stories for the year. Why 11? We wanted to allow a little bit of margin for error, and we really wanted to include the No. 11 story on our list.
11. New police station in Sparta
Sparta business owners Corey and Lola Smith bought what was Hope of Sparta, a church. Moments later, they donated it to the city of Sparta for city offices, municipal court and for a three-member police department to call “home.” That was all in 2018, at it was actually a Top 10 story on last year’s Headliner News year in review.
The update and the grand opening of the Sparta Police Station and City Hall in 2019 drew in thousands of interested readers from Sparta and beyond.
Sparta’s former existing police department building was barely larger than a two-car garage. It does not have indoor plumbing or even a working restroom.
“It’s an amazing story of how (Smith) believes in the police department and what’s going on here, and how things have changed,” Sparta Police Chief Trampus Taylor said.
The Sparta Police Department operates on an annual budget of about $143,000. Most of that comes from a one-cent sales tax subsidized by nearly $40,000 in general revenue funds from the city of Sparta. Taylor said he would one day like to see Sparta have 24/7 police coverage.
10. Suspicious substance causes courthouse evacuation
A Springfield woman came to the Christian County Circuit Court building on Nov. 21, in order to attend a court hearing in support of her boyfriend. She brought with her a purse containing a “suspicious substance” that sent one Christian County sheriff’s deputy to a hospital in an ambulance.
A second deputy observed the first deputy, and noticed she was “red in the face,” holding her hand against her chest, sweating and complaining of chest pains. The deputies, not knowing what the white substance was, arrested Rebecca Hucker, 38. The courthouse was evacuated. A Hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department secured the substance and cleared the building.
Deputies were concerned that the drugs in her purse contained fentanyl, a narcotic used to treat severe pain that is also linked to a rise in overdose deaths in the United States, according to reports by the Centers for Disease Control.
Hucker is charged with class D felony possession of a controlled substance plus misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree assault. Her next court hearing is set for Jan. 14.
9. Jess Griffith almost wins the Titan Games
Ozark residents apparently enjoy The Rock and enjoyed watching one of their own compete on The Rock’s physical challenge reality show on NBC, “The Titan Games.”
Griffith was one of four female finalists on the show that put competitors head-to-head in challenges that tested strength, endurance, intelligence and heart.
Griffith, an Evangel University grad, former Cox Health emergency room nurse and a CrossFit trainer, leads classes and encourages others at CrossFit 417 in Ozark.
“I would love for the show to open doors and opportunities to reach people and educate them on how it is possible to chase dreams and do things you weren't sure you were capable of. That's why I do what I do,” Griffith said.
Griffith hopes that her recognition from the show will lead to more diverse clients approaching her for nutrition and fitness coaching.
“I want people to get excited because they like training or hanging out with me,” Griffith said. “I’ve had quite a few people reach out for nutrition coaching because of the show—which is awesome. That's exactly what I wanted—to reach people outside the CrossFit arena.”
8. EF-2 tornado touchdown
An estimated 100 homes were damaged by what the National Weather Service confirmed to be an EF-2 tornado touchdown in Ozark.
At approximately 8:40 p.m. April 30, a severe storm ravaged the Waterford subdivision in northern Ozark. According to the Ozark Police Department, about two dozen houses sustained severe damage. Four persons were transported to Springfield hospitals with what police described as “non life-threatening injuries.”
Andrey Loboda lived in a gray and white brick home owned by his cousin in the Waterford subdivision off of State Route NN in Ozark, though he was home alone the night of April 30, when the storm blew through.
“I just heard it. It started getting louder and louder, so I ran to the bathroom,” Loboda said. “That’s when it got really loud—like a train.”
That’s when Loboda started praying, he said.
“I was like, God, save me,” he said.
7. Finley Farms opens the Workshop
The Workshop, a coffee shop and craft makerspace at Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms in Ozark, opened Oct. 28. The staff held a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Ozark and Springfield chambers of commerce Nov. 13.
Megan Stack, formerly Morris, and the staff of the Workshop welcomed some of Ozark’s business leaders to learn about what will one day be a farm that is also open to tourists.
“We’re looking at how generations have done things here in the Ozarks, and also looking to what are the newest, best practices that are sustainable so that we can be good stewards of the environment, being right here on the watershed,” Stack said.
Finley Farms includes the revitalization of the historic Ozark Mill and the conversion of what was once a Missouri Department of Transportation garage and a plant nursery into a working farm with multi-purpose communal meeting space.
The development plan unveiled in August 2018 originally called for a restaurant, a speakeasy-style bar, agricultural farm development, river access and nature trails and a multi-purpose building that can house educational classes and seminars. That multipurpose building is the Workshop.
Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris described the effort behind saving the Ozark Mill.
“It’s an engineering feat and a physical, hard work feat. All these craftsmen that are part of this—I hope they have a lot of pride in what they’re doing and what they’re helping preserve,” Morris said.
6. Eagle Stadium remodel
Sports Editor Pat Dailey showed off his ability to cross over with a breakdown of the plans for a project to remodel Eagle Stadium at Nixa High School.
Voters approved the funding mechanism for the remodeling through a change to the Nixa Public Schools operating levy. Construction is expected to be completed in time for the opening of Nixa’s 2020 football and soccer seasons.
Seating at Eagle Stadium on the home side of the field has remained at 1,800 since the stadium debuted in 2000. The remodeling will up the capacity for home fans to 3,500. The project also calls for a tower that would include a two-level press box, bathrooms, a concession stand, stairway and elevator. A new main concession stand would be built at the north corner of the field adjacent to the soccer locker rooms.
5. Duck Dynasty star visits Nixa Fire Protection District
Nixa firefighters got a visit from Justin Martin, one of the employees who make the duck calls at Duck Commander, a company widely popularized on the reality TV show “Ducky Dynasty.”
While on a road trip to recognize first responders, Martin and professional angler Jacob Wheeler surprised and thanked the Nixa firefighters at Station No. 1 for all of their hard work.
“We really appreciate you guys,” Wheeler told the firefighters. “I was in the area and Martin flew in. I fish professionally. He does all the duck hunting and stuff.”
“I’m mainly just eye candy, though,” Martin interjected. The firefighters laughed as Wheeler handed out $100 gift cards to Academy Sports to each of them.
“Day in and day out, you make it easy on us, so we can sleep,” Martin added. “You guys don’t get as much credit as you really deserve.”
Academy Sports representatives were also present to gift the fire station with a new grill, basketball goal, cornhole game, camping chairs, baseball caps, coffee tumblers and much more. Academy is a sponsor of Wheeler.
4. Gunshot reported at Ozark Walmart
No one was injured in an alleged robbery and shooting in the parking lot of the Ozark Walmart store on Aug. 8.
According to the Ozark Police Department, officers responded to the store at 10:31 a.m. to the “report of an armed robbery with shots fired.” A person of interest reportedly fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Traverse that was reported stolen.
Joseph L. Steinert, 36, is charged with class A felony first-degree robbery, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony armed criminal action and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. He’s accused of robbing a person at gunpoint during an argument in a parked car, then fleeing from the scene after firing a shot.
Steinert has been in the Christian County Jail in Ozark since his arrest Aug. 9.
3. Man sentenced to 30 days for rape
A Strafford man reached a plea agreement that landed him in the Christian County Jail for 30 days on a pair of felony convictions of second degree rape.
Thomas A. Westwood III pleaded guilty to two counts of class B felony statutory rape on May 10, closing a grand jury indictment filed against him Oct. 27, 2017. Due to the plea agreement, Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock handed down a suspended imposition of sentence, placed Westwood, 21, under five years of supervised probation and ordered him to serve 30 days of shock incarceration in the Christian County Jail.
It was not the conviction, but the terms of the plea agreement that had Facebook commenters fired up to read the story on our website. It was one of the most commented stories of 2019.
Westwood was 17 and 18 at the time the incidents occurred.
2. Clever native appears on Live PD
His video, “I got pulled over on LivePD,” now has more than 3.1 million views.
Jared Sopok, once regularly featured in the pages of the Christian County Headliner News for playing basketball at Clever High School, made news of a different type for actions that led to an appearance before a national television audience on “Live PD.”
The video of the traffic stop—for which Sopok has never been subject to charges or a citation—was so popular that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office released a statement as it circulated on the internet.
“The driver’s behavior was unusual and he was wearing sunglasses and describing inanimate objects in his vehicle as his friends who he was conversing with,” the statement read.
The “inanimate objects” appeared to be homemade dummies with pictures of celebrities’ faces attached to them. Those depicted include talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Ellen Degeneres and Teen Choice Award-winning YouTuber Jake Paul.
“I was just going to, like, make my own friends and just kind of hang out with them and stuff,” Sopok told a deputy during the traffic stop.
“Where are you heading to tonight?” Deputy Kyle Winchell asked him.
“Oh, I’m going to the party, man,” Sopok replied.
“What party?” the deputy asked.
“Oh, well, I kind of am the party, so just kind of wherever I end up. So we’re just talking now, we’re just trying to decide where,” Sopok said.
Deputy Winchell then asked Sopok if he had drank any alcoholic beverages, taken any pills, used a controlled substance or smoked any marijuana. Sopok denied them all.
“My parents actually won’t let me do that,” Sopok said.
Aside from the dummies, Sopok’s layers of attempted humor run throughout the footage aired on “LivePD.” He is dressed in a tank top, a very small pair of shorts and a white visor with his name, “Jared Sopok” written on it. When a camera operator peeks into his white sedan, the song “Rockstar” by often-lampooned Canadian rock band Nickelback can be heard playing over the stereo. When police officers searched a fanny pack Sopok was wearing, they found a metal fidget spinner toy and a plastic bag labeled “emergency use only” containing a Jack playing card, one match and a container of Flashbang brand hot sauce.
Sopok describes his YouTube channel as one dedicated to “pranks and social experiments.” Sopok is still making videos, with one of him posing as a Sonic car hop offering customers a “warm dill pickle in a plastic bag,” among the most viewed—aside from the “Live PD” video.
1. Gaga for makeup
Nixa High School graduate Kayli Davis went from southwest Missouri to makeup superstardom when she helped prepare musical artist Lady Gaga for the 2019 Met Gala in New York.
Davis is the assistant for Sarah Tanno, makeup artist for Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress.
The first time Davis interacted with Lady Gaga, Davis was in Las Vegas for the starlet’s residency. Gaga’s “Enigma” concerts began Dec. 28, 2018, at Park Theater at Park MGM. They will end in November.
“She came into the room and she was like, ‘You know, I don’t care if you’ve been working with me for one month or one year or 10 years. I love you, and I feel like you are family,’” Davis said. “She’s incredibly genuine—super, super, super nice.”
Davis’s boss, Tanno, has worked for Gaga for roughly 10 years. She books appointments for other celebrity clientele, too. Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, also the wife of Nick Jonas, and model Hailey Bieber, also the wife of Justin Bieber, are two more celebrities Tanno has beautified. Lady Gaga, however, is her primary client.
“Still, to this day, I feel like my life is not real. I feel like it’s a movie,” Davis told the Headliner News. “Life doesn’t move this fast, typically, and nothing is ever handed to us. I have worked incredibly hard for the position I’m in right now, but my path to where I want to be has just moved a lot faster than I anticipated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.