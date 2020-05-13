Christian County Strong: Callaway Gardner Real Estate

The Callaway Gardner Keller Williams Real Estate team joined in celebrating Christian County Strong, a campaign dedicated to supporting Christian County businesses making economic recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guy Callaway, Rick Gardner and the team operate from their office at the corner of South Second Avenue and East Walnut Street in Ozark, and have continued working to help their clients buy and sell homes safely. They’ve also been offering virtual tours of the homes they list on their website, allowing homebuyers to look at property from the comfort and safety of their homes.
You can find out more about Callaway Gardner Real Estate by visiting http://callawaygardnerteam.com.
