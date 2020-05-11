Christian County Strong: Club Wagmore

CLUB WAGMORE offers pet boarding, grooming and pet daycare services at its Ozark location off of State Route NN. Club Wagmore joined in on the “Christian County Strong” campaign, and is open for pet boarding and grooming. Pictured, from left, Club Wagmore manager Julie Griffin, groomer Ashley Choudhury, Christian County Headliner News Sales Consultant Leah Greenwood and Club Wagmore kennel technician Becky Simpson.