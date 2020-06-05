Christian County Strong: Enchanted Parlor

The Enchanted Parlor sits on the west side of the downtown Ozark square. It’s perhaps one of the most interesting businesses in town, and as the owner insists, one of the most fun.
Enchanted Parlor sells women’s fashion and wigs. Since much of her business involves standing close to her customers for fittings, Val Archer opted to close the Enchanted Parlor before a stay-at-home order for the COVID-19 pandemic started in Ozark in mid-March.
“We closed about a week before everybody else, when it started getting bad,” Archer said.
The store reopened in mid-May.
“We’re so happy to be back open,” Archer said. “People are maybe getting their confidence back.”
Confidence is important to a small percentage of the clientele at Enchanted Parlor. Archer fits, trims and sells wigs to women who suffer from medical hair loss. Safety of the customers took precedent over making sales while the store was closed.
Now that the shop is open again, employees are using personal protective equipment when fitting wigs.
“They’re not all patients, but we do wear masks, gloves and stuff like that,” Archer said. “We’re just doing the best we can.”
The majority of customers, however, are not medical patients. Wigs, Archer said, are for everyone.
“They’re just so easy and fun anymore,” Archer said. “There are probably about 5 percent that are ill with cancer or something like that, but wigs are just more of an accessory anymore. They’re not like our grandmas used to wear.”
If you'd like your business to be featured in the Christian County Strong campaign, or you'd like to suggest a Christian County Strong business, send an email to leahg@ccheadliner.com.
