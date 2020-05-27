Christian County Strong: Hometown Print House

It was once a church. It’s now a screen printing and embroidery shop with a basketball court full of retail space. There are still more than a few prayers happening.
Hometown Print House is open for business now that stay-at-home orders have been allowed to expire in Ozark. The operation is all housed in the former First Free Will Baptist Church in Ozark, a landmark along North Second Avenue spanning the block between Church Street and Brick Street. The Jackson family, led by husband and wife Bradley and Kristin Jackson, are the proprietors. They also make their home inside the historic building.
Hometown Print House is the home of “Love My Town,” a collection of T-shirts available for purchase at https://hometownsports.com/lovemytown/shop/home. The shirts sell for $20, $10 of which goes directly to the chosen business. The remaining $10 covers the cost of apparel, printing and packaging.
Kristin Jackson came up with the plan as a way to keep business going during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the arrival of the novel coronavirus, the Jacksons drummed up a good deal of their business by marketing products to event organizers and traveling to different trade shows. The store, which sells all sorts of apparel for supporters of the Ozark Tigers, Nixa Eagles, Sparta Trojans and more, temporarily closed to the public.
“We’ve all had to adapt our business models during this. Me being a retail store, I’m heavily focused on two modes of financing my operation, one of them being walk-in traffic, and the other being external events. Well, external events have all shut down, and I can’t have walk-in traffic,” Bradley Jackson said.
It started out with a handful of shops and restaurants, but the selection of available shirts has grown to 28 and counting.
The Jacksons are working their way back to printing and shipping apparel to places all over the country, although the “Love My Town” project has bolstered their shipping to locals in Ozark and Nixa.
