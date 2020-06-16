Christian County Strong: Little Bluebird Vintage Boutique

Mandy Mackey and the 60 vendors who all work together at Little Bluebird Vintage Boutique are determined to kick the coronavirus.
The Ozark store on West Evangel Street, just southwest of the U.S. Highway 65 and Missouri Highway 14 interchange, has something for every room of the house and everyone in it. You can find decor, clothing, jewelry, furniture, gifts, artwork and other gift items.
Business slowed in March as the novel coronavirus made its way to Christian County, and reached a stopping point when Ozark came under a stay-at-home order.
Little Bluebird’s crew did its best to move its business online, and did it in a hurry.
“It’s very difficult to try to master that in a short amount of time, but a couple of my vendors were very prosperous,” Mackey said.
Online shopping isn’t easy when you’re looking for some of the more unique items that Little Bluebird’s vendors carry. Boutique shopping tends to be a hands-on experience, and it’s more personal for sellers and shoppers to meet face-to-face.
“Most of our spaces have one-of-a-kind kind of items, so getting it online was really, really hard,” Mackey said.
Two of the vendors with experience in sewing began to make and sell protective face masks.
“We sold lots of masks, so that helped sustain those people who were in here,” Mackey said.
Little Bluebird also operates differently than some of the other boutiques and antique stores in southwest Missouri. Vendors have a degree of independence.
“Our business is structured just a little bit differently. I have small businesses under my roof, it’s not just people who rent out space. They have individual businesses, themselves, so it impacted them greatly. This is their home, this is their business where they house their storefront,” Mackey said.
With the doors were unlocked again in June, Little Bluebird’s most faithful customers were ready to browse.
“We’ve been blessed tremendously since we’ve opened,” Mackey said. “We did really well that first month, and then this month we are slowly getting back to whatever normal is.”
The store is keeping shorter business hours to allow more time for cleaning and sanitization. High-trafficked surface areas are cleaned constantly.
You can find out more about Little Bluebird by searching for “Little Bluebird Vintage Boutique” on Facebook, or by visiting http://littlebluebirdvintageboutique.com.
