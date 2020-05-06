Christian County Strong: Nest Interiors and Design

A home is more than a house, and a workplace is more than a building to the people who work at Nest Interiors and Design in downtown Ozark.
Nest does interior design work. It also does home staging for real estate that is going on the market.
Nest reopened in full on May 5, with both its office and storefront on East Church Street in Ozark opening for clients. The store sits on the west side of North First Street, while the office portion of the business is on the east side.
“A lot of people don’t know we’re on both sides of the street,” Nest owner Chelsee Sowder said.
The retail store offers furniture, gifts and home decor pieces. You can find out more at http://shopournest.com.
Staff from both sides of the street took a few minutes and all of the proper hand washing precautions to take a photo for the Christian County Headliner News as part of “Christian County Strong,” a campaign to encourage everyone in Christian County to support businesses impacted by the uncertain economics of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many businesses in Ozark, Nest’s staff worked while Ozark was under a stay-at-home order, but the retail store was closed to the public. The store is open again, and Nest is poised for a fast recovery.
If you’d like to have your business featured in the Christian County strong campaign, send an email to leahg@ccheadliner.com.
