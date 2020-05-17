Christian County Strong: Ozarks Elder Law

The staff of Ozarks Elder Law will start working in a new office in Ozark on June 1.
The law firm hasn’t closed because of COVID-19. Far from it, but the staff has had to change the manner in which it goes about its tasks of handling estate planning, wills and trusts, nursing home care, powers of attorney, veterans benefits and special needs trust cases with some of the most vulnerable people in Christian County.
The new office is located a 105 South Third Street, which is situated at the corner of Third and West Walnut Street.
Throughout Missouri’s time under a state of emergency for COVID-19, Ozarks Elder Law has donated more than 2,500 protective face masks for volunteer organizations and senior citizens who need masks. On May 8, the firm announced it obtained the materials to produce and donate another 2,500 masks.
Ozarks Elder Law also donated 520 pounds of canned vegetables to Least of These food pantry in early May.
