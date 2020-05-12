Christian County Strong: Sands Cafe

SANDS CAFE AND CATERING is open for dine-in service at its location in Ozark at 211 East South Street. Sands Cafe serves homestyle breakfast and lunch six days per week and is closed on Sundays. Pictured, from left, front row: Carrie Sands, Allie Harmon, Darlene Palmer, Hannah Cross and Christian County Headliner News Sales Consultant Leah Greenwood. Back row: Ron Sands and Trevor Long.