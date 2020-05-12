Christian County Strong: Sands Cafe

Sands Cafe and Catering is open for dine-in service at its location in Ozark at 211 East South Street. Sands Cafe serves homestyle breakfast and lunch six days per week and is closed on Sundays.
Pictured, from left, front row: Carrie Sands, Allie Harmon, Darlene Palmer, Hannah Cross and Christian County Headliner News Sales Consultant Leah Greenwood. Back row: Ron Sands and Trevor Long.
If you’d like to have your business featured in the Christian County strong campaign, send an email to leahg@ccheadliner.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.