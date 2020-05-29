Christian County Strong: Stacey’s Sweets

The wonderful smell of cake being baked fills the air at Stacey’s Sweets, a bakery and cake shop on the southwest corner of the downtown square in Ozark.
Stay-at-home orders attached to the COVID-19 pandemic hit the shop hard. Much of its business in the spring season comes from people throwing birthday parties, retirement parties and graduations, but that business wasn’t there as Ozark residents stayed at home.
“Things are getting rescheduled, so we’re still hoping for the best. We want everybody to stay safe and healthy,” Sara Scott said as the staff at Stacey’s baked away on a Wednesday afternoon.
The staff at Stacey’s Sweets was baking cupcakes in unique flavors like banana caramel, chocolate raspberry, butterscotch and caramel red velvet on the day they stopped to take a photograph for the Headliner News’ Christian County Strong campaign.
Whether you’re planning a get together and need cookies, cupcakes or something else that’s sweet, or you just need to treat yourself, the shop is open again. The dining area is closed, however, and the staff asks everyone to observe social distancing recommendations when they visit the store.
“We’re trying to keep just a couple of customers in here at a time. We’re still offering curbside, if that’s what people prefer, but it’s been good since we reopened,” Scott said.
You can find out more about what Stacey’s Sweets offers and order custom cakes for your next occasion by visiting http://staceys-sweets.com.
