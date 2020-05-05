Christian County Strong: Torgerson Design Partners

They’ve been open throughout the pandemic, but May 4 marked the return to the Ozark offices for most of the staff at Torgerson Design Partners.
As founding partner John Togerson put it, the architecture firm has been, “open creatively, remotely,” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders in Ozark and Christian County that came with it.
The firm, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in business earlier this year, is the first company to be featured in the Headliner News’ “Christian County Strong” campaign. Whether a business stayed open, slowed some operations, or closed for a time, we want to let people know that you’re open.
"We are huge advocates for shopping and staying local,” TDP Director of Marketing Anna Torgerson said. “We want to help support the consistent growth for businesses and also want to help businesses that we love stay alive in this time of uncertainty."
If you’d like to have your business featured in the Christian County strong campaign, send an email to leahg@ccheadliner.com
The Phillips Media Group has announced the launch of a small business marketing grant program to help Christian County businesses continue advertising during the challenging times created by the COVID-19 crisis.
All 10 Phillips Media Group publications are participating in the program, jointly allocating up to $250,000 in matching advertising credits to assist businesses.
To apply for the grant program, or to find out more information, visit http://grant.phillipsmedia.com and apply from the online application. The program is open to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Grant credits are available for a minimum of $200 and a maximum of $10,000, and can be used towards print or digital advertising in Phillips Media Group news products. Grant credits will be awarded in May and June and must be used by June 30, 2020.
Questions regarding this program can be directed to your local Phillips Media Group publication by emailing jameyh@phillipsmedia.com or calling (417) 581-3541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.