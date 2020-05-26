Christian County Strong: Vineyard Market

The Vineyard Market offers its clients a place to slow down, relax and maybe even shop for some gifts—whether it’s for someone else or for yourself.
The Vineyard Market sells wine, cigars and any accessories you might need to enjoy them. Guests may also dine and enjoy charcuterie boards, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads. In March, the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to any dining in, and it put a stop to any sort of rest for the Davis family.
Vineyard Market owner Heather Davis explained how the Vineyard truly became a family business as Ozark residents were ordered to stay at home.
“Through the seven weeks that we were closed, it was just my husband, my daughter and I, and that way it. She was the chef, my husband was the bartender-slash-delivery guy, and I was the order taker.”
On May 19, the Vineyard was bustling on a Thursday afternoon as customers tasted wine and relaxed in the fresh air moving through the indoor and outdoor seating areas. Davis said the business is operating at about half capacity.
“We’re on the right track. We’ve got a couple of servers, a couple in the kitchen, and we’re thrilled to be back, even 50 percent,” Davis said.
Vineyard market operated as a retail business during the stay-at-home order, offering wine, food and cigars to go.
The Davis family also tried to help some of the companies they regularly work with, including Springfield-based brewing companies like 4 By 4 Brewing Company and White River Brewing Company.
One of the biggest obstacles that the Vineyard faced was communicating to their customers that the shop was open, albeit under different rules and circumstances.
“People were so fearful, they just didn’t know where they could and couldn’t go,” Davis said. “We did a lot of retail, we can bring it to your car. We ran growlers to-go for beer, those kind of things, so we could use the awesome product. We have a lot of local beer here, and we didn’t want it to go bad. They need sales, too.”
You can find out more about the Vineyard Market at https://thevineyardmarket.com/. The store is located at 1759 West State Highway J in Ozark.
