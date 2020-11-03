The Christian County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding a missing woman from northeastern Christian County.
Florine A. Dietz, 84, was last seen at her home off of State Route W between Rogersville and Linden at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. The sheriff’s office issued a statewide Endangered Silver Advisory for Dietz at 10 p.m.
Dietz is described as white, 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses. Dietz was driving a maroon 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck with Missouri license plate 4GG19. Family members saw her drive away from her house, and have been unable to reach her since she left.
Police believe Dietz suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
Anyone with information that could help sheriff’s deputies find Dietz is asked to call the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 582-5330, call 911, or contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
