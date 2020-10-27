Just as life imitates art, John Cockroft’s art imitates life.
One way or another, worldwide pandemic and all other challenges cast aside, the Oldfield resident says his first novel, “The Accusation,” will be published by Christmas. It’s about a character named Jason who lives in the fictitious town of Sawmill Springs in fictitious Piney County in the still-real state of Missouri, but some of Jason’s life comes from John’s own experiences.
“You’ll find a very unsettling book, but you’ll also find one that says in the midst of an unsettling climate, such as 2020, more important than ever, I can be at peace regardless of what’s going on,” Cockroft said.
Like many American novels, Cockroft’s work has been years in the making and has come together in an on-again, off-again fashion.
Cockroft said he felt compelled to start writing the suspense-thriller story in 2006, and wrote for much of 2007.
“In 2007, a very unusual event took place that twisted the plot of the book,” Cockroft said. “I constantly had to say, ‘What would I do in that situation?’ That’s all I was thinking in my head. It’s like, if the central character is like me in the way he thinks, I will just say ‘What will I do in that situation if…?’”
In 1989, Jason is a newspaper reporter who also serves as a youth pastor at his church. Both are occupations Cockroft himself held in the past in Christian County. Jason’s life is jarred when he is accused of a crime alleged to have occurred in the distant past.
Writers tend to be perfectionists. Cockroft, 55, wrote and rewrote the story. He self-published a first edition in 2017, but ultimately wasn’t happy enough with it to pursue a large-scale release. Cockroft, involved as a radio talk show host with Acts Media Group and a seller of solar-lighted cross displays among other interests, aims for the novel’s second version to be released in late 2020. The former editor of the Headliner News tried to incorporate more tension into the new version of the book.
“Everything that happens wrong gets worse, and I always push it,” Cockroft said. “This is full of conflict, it’s full of page-turning strife, it’s got too much tension in it. It makes me nervous just talking about it.”
There is a faith component to the book, but Cockroft stresses that the book is not religious.
“I want church people to read it with a little bit of disgust and offense, I really do, because if they are comfortable, then I missed it,” Cockroft said. “I want a public audience. If they happen to be Christian, that’s great, but that’s not my target.”
Cockroft hopes that Christians and non-Christians can find some entertainment and hope through Jason’s story.
“For me to write something like this looks like an attack on church people. The reality is it’s a reflection on humanity and how we get mixed up,” Cockroft said.
The first run of “The Accusation” is available on Amazon.com.
