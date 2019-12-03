Enterprising Christian County residents can catch three different Christmas parades in a span of eight days, if they’re willing to do a bit of traveling.
The Sparta Christmas Parade will be Dec. 7.
The action begins at 4 p.m. when the Sparta Christmas Parade starts at Sparta Middle School and proceeds along the city’s traditional parade route. Mayor Jenni Davis hosts a gathering at “Santa’s Wonderland,” located at 7463 State Highway 14 East. You can get your photo with Santa, enjoy some hot cocoa and see the mayor’s tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
On Dec. 8, Nixa residents will celebrate a parade themed after “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.” The parade will begin at Nixa’s Community Center, 701 N. Taylor Way, and follow the city’s standard parade route west toward North Main Street then back to the junior high school. The Nixa parade begins at 2 p.m.
This year, the Nixa Chamber of Commerce hosts parade watch party at Rotary Park, where anyone is welcome to enjoy the parade and the company.
The Clever Community Christmas Parade is slated for Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Clever parade starts at 6 p.m. beginning from the elementary school, down Brown Street to Clarke Avenue to Pacific Avenue, just south of Clever City Hall. Santa Claus will be at City Hall.
