Kick off the holiday season with the first Christmas parade of the season.
Bands, floats, horses and even Santa Claus will parade through downtown Ozark Nov. 23. This year’s Ozark parade is sponsored by Ozark Chevrolet.
Bundle up and claim your spot along the parade route to watch the sparkling floats make their way through town. The parade will begin at Ozark Bank on Jackson Street, continue on Jackson until Third Street, turn onto the downtown square at Church Street, and then loop back to Third Street, arriving on the square at around 6 p.m.
If you would like to participate in the parade by entering a float, band, or group, please contact the Ozark Chamber of Commerce for details and registration at (417) 581-6139 or register online at http://ozarchamber.com. Awards will be given out for the categories of religious float, commercial float and general entry float. The theme for this year's parade is “Peace.”
Ozark Christmas Parade schedule
- 3:30-5 p.m. Photos with Santa and holiday entertainment on the Ozark square
- 5-7:30/8 p.m. Parade route (Highway 14/Jackson to downtown) closed to through traffic
- 5:30 p.m. Parade begins on Jackson Street.
- 6 p.m. Parade arrives on the Ozark square
- 7:30/8 Parade ends
