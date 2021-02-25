Private graveside funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield with full military honors. Due to COVID spread prevention requirements, families are limited to 10 attendees at the committal service.
Christopher E. Brown, 65, of Ozark passed away in his home Thursday, Feb. 19, 2021. Chris was born April 2, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri. Chris graduated from East Buchanan High School in Gower, Missouri.
After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in New Jersey. On April 25, 1987, he married the love of his life, Ronnette Cummings, and together they raised hell, enjoyed life to the fullest and raised a family together. Chris was a simple man who loved Missouri, fishing, motorcycle riding and his family and friends with all his heart.
Chris is survived by his parents, Roberta and Terry Batchelder, his loving wife, Ronnette, two sisters Teresa Strohmeyer and Sherry Van Vleck; three brothers Mike (Dee) Brown, Bob Brown and Bill Brown; one son Robert Brown; three daughters, Amanda (Justin) Chandler, Rachael (William) Butrum, Michelle (Chad) Bryant; 10 grandchildren, Sterling, Lane, Ethan, Jamison, Caine, D’Mitri, Barbra, Colton, Alexandra and Zach; five great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark, Missouri. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
