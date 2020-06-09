Least Of These, Inc., an all-service food pantry in Christian County continues to serve some of the most vulnerable people through the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, Least Of These maintained a clothing donation and distribution service for its clients.
An increase in the demand for people needing food assistance coupled with the health and safety concerns of COVID-19 led Least Of These to temporarily suspend its clothing program. With help from the U.S. Army National Guard, the food pantry’s staff and volunteers have been focused on drive-through food distribution operations since mid-March.
Least Of These announced June 2 that it has partnered with First Baptist Church of Ozark to restore its clothing mission to help outfit families in need in Christian County.
“First Baptist Ozark will be available to our clients to provide clothing assistance,” said Kristy Carter, Executive Director at Least Of These. “This is a service First Baptist Ozark already had in place and was simply a duplication of services in our community. I truly believe that our clients will receive better clothing service at First Baptist Ozark, and this allows Least Of These, Inc. to continue with our primary focus, which is feeding people in Christian County.”
“First Baptist Ozark looks to carry on the rich tradition that Least Of These, Inc. started,” said Blake Hayworth, Minister of Missions and Recreation at First Baptist Church. “We are excited to expand our clothing ministry to all of Christian County and continue to provide free clothing to families in need in our community.”
First Baptist Ozark is now accepting clothing donations Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its location at 1400 West Jackson Street in Ozark. For more information about First Baptist Ozark’s clothing mission, call (417) 581-2484.
If you live in Christian County and are in need of food assistance, you can contact Least Of These at (417) 724-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.