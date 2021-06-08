The family will receive friends at Greenlawn Funeral Home at 3540 East Seminole Street, Springfield, on June 8, from 5-7 p.m. Graveside service will be conducted in Afton, Oklahoma, at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers include Dawn Travis, Harold Travis, Jr., Phillip Matthew Travis, Phil Travis, Jr., Jimmy Travis, Cheri Bolen, Danny Travis, Angie Troutz and Julie Crow.
Clara Lucille Adams, 74, passed away June 3, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, surrounded by family.
Clara was born in Vinita, Oklahoma, on Oct. 19, 1946, to Jewell and Helen (Forrester) Woolery. She graduated from Liberal High School.
Clara pursued several adventures and her current endeavor was Clara’s Tax Service. She was the past president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also the Treasurer for C3. She enjoyed line dancing and making cookies for her grandkids.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her brothers, Harold Travis and wife Patty of Eldon, Missouri, Phillip Travis, Sr. and wife Sue of Centerview, Missouri, and Ray Plew of Joplin, Missouri; sons, Tim Workman and wife Jan of Alba, Missouri, Mark Workman and wife Jesica of Rockwall, Texas, and Larry Potts of Sparta, Missouri; grandchildren, Brad Workman and wife Christine of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Jerry Workman of Overland Park, Kansas, Warren “Hank” and Emma Workman of Rockwall, Texas; great grandsons, Beau and Bennett Workman of Fort Mill, South Carlina and several nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Heritage Charities at P.O. Box 27, Nixa, MO 65714.
For any additional information, please visit http://www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
