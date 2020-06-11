Clarence Gibbons

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Burial with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Clarence Vere Gibbons, 84, of Ozark died June 10, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Clarence Vere Gibbons, Sr. and Norma (Delair) Gibbons.
On Aug. 25, 1956, Clarence was united in marriage to Patricia Henggeler. Patricia preceded Clarence in death on Feb. 4, 2020.
Clarence served his country the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include: his daughters, Cindy L. Kinsey and husband Charles, and Kathleen S. Gonzales and husband Izzy; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and two sisters in law, Margie Dawson and Helen Witt.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Clarence was preceded in death by his parents.
