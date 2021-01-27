A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark with Dr. Wade Bridges officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at noon at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Claude Edward Ester, 73, of Rogersville died Jan. 19, 2021. He was born May 3, 1947, in Shidler, Oklahoma, the son of Theodore and Florence Irene (Rouse) Ester.
Claude served his country in the U.S. Army, and was a Vietnam War veteran. After the war, he worked as an elevator repairman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, softball, barbecuing and cooking Sunday dinners. Claude loved being outdoors and spending time with his family.
Survivors include: his children, Damone Ester and wife Kristi, Cimber Ester, Dustin Ester and wife Delana, and Brandon Ester; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a brother, Roy Ester; a sister, Margaret and husband Jerry; and stepbrothers, Gary Cooley and David Cooley.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Willie Mae Ester; and two brothers, Ray Ester and Theodore Ester.
