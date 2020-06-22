Private service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Claude Wayne “Corky” Meadows, 71, formerly of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away June 13, 2020, at his home in Nixa.
He was born July 17, 1948, in Ripley, West Virginia, to Claude and Lillie Meadows. Corky is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Michele; his two sons, John (Stephanie) Meadows, Kirkwood, Missouri and Christopher (Andrea) Meadows, McKinney, Texas, from his previous wife, Karen Schwaab; stepchildren, Chris (Anastasia) Stoops, Mahomet, Illinois and Brandy (Dan) Miklusicak, Bloomington, Illinois; grandchildren, Olivia and Cooper Meadows, Connor Meadows, Yeva and Ivan Stoops, and Julia Miklusicak. He is also survived by his nephews and niece: David Skeen (wife Diana), of Stafford, Virginia, Doug Skeen (wife Pam) of Evans, West Virginia, Danny Skeen of Ripley, West Virginia and Donna Kay Skeen of Ripley, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two older siblings, Mary Louise Skeen and Bud Meadows.
Corky graduated from Ripley High School in West Virginia in 1966, and had loving memories of the years there as well as the later reunions. He graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia in 1970 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Upon graduation, Corky started his lifelong career with State Farm Insurance Company in Frederick, Maryland as an administrative and technical trainee for the fire company. He later transferred to the corporate office in Bloomington, Illinois, where he made contributions across the company in accounting, learning and development, human resources and creative services.
He retired in March 2011, after 41 years, as an assistant vice-president of the Creative Services department. Corky enjoyed working with people throughout the organization, serving as a mentor and collaborator to help others reach their goals and also making lifelong friends. Most of all, he was incredibly proud and grateful for his years working in the Creative Services department with such a wide-range of truly talented individuals. One of his many accomplishments in Creative Services was when he as the executive producer and his team were awarded a Chicago Midwest Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement for Informational Programming of a single public affairs program in 2001.
He thoroughly enjoyed time with his children, stepchildren and grandchildren. He will always be remembered and forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: http://rescueonespringfield.com (non profit to rescue and help animals) or
http://leastofthesefoodpantry.org (provides food for those in need in Christian County).
