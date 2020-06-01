Due to COVID-19, Christian County will be taking precautions for the safety of those in the polling places.
Voters arriving at the polls will be greeted at the door with hand sanitizer. Voters are encouraged to take personal responsibility for their safety and may choose to wear a mask, but none will be provided by the county clerk or by election workers.
Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be limited capacity inside the polling places, which may create a longer wait in line to vote.
The peak times to vote are from 6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. To minimize the wait time, voters are encouraged to vote at different times. At 7 p.m., voting ends and everyone who is in line at 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.
I appreciate your understanding and patience during these awkward times.
