Kylie Wenger savored being part of her first District championship celebration Tuesday, as Clever took the Class 2 District 9 title with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 victory over Sparta.
“As long as I’ve been in high school, this is something I’ve dreamed of,” said Wenger, a junior outside hitter. “It feels so good to be a part of it.”
The Lady Jays (22-9-1) were the only team in the district with a winning record and thus an overwhelming favorite to win the title. Wenger was proud she and her teammates didn’t let any semblance of complacency on their part come into play.
“We were confident, but humble,” Wenger said. “We worked as hard as they did, if not harder. We never took a point for granted. From the first point, we were ready to play.”
For Clever, it’s the program’s first District title since 2017.
“This is sweet,” coach Angie Wise said.
Wise was pleased to receive a good overall performance from her team. Wenger led the Lady Jays with 10 kills.
“We passed well, played good defense and our hitting was better,” Wise said. “We’ve been struggling hitting. It was nice getting consistent hitting (from) everyone.
“We changed some offensive systems. We’ve been coming in and working a little extra on timing of the connection with our hitters,” she added. “We were a lot more consistent tonight. That’s our goal, to get more consistent every game.”
Clever advances to Sectionals to face Class 2 District 11 champ Miller (29-2) Saturday at Miller. The Lady Jays lost to Miller in four sets last week.
“We want a rematch,” Wise said. “It’s going to be interesting. We’re happy to get this far. We’re going to try to pursue as far as we can go.”
(0) comments
