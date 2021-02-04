Sgt. Logan High of the Clever Police Department received four different awards at a recognition ceremony at Clever City Hall.
Police Chief Jeff Lofton presented High the Silver Star for Bravery from the National Association of Chiefs of Police, the Medal of Honor from the Missouri Police Chiefs Association, the Distinguished Medal of Valor from the Clever Police Department and the Life Saving Award from the Clever Police Department.
High was honored for his response to a domestic disturbance event involving a gun. High arrived and found two men in the middle of a road near the intersection of Highway 14 and State Route ZZ. One of the men was walking toward the other, but his focus changed as the police officer arrived. The man pointed a gun at High.
High fired his service weapon and struck the man with the gun, causing him to fall to the ground. According to court documents, High then rushed to the man’s aid, applying gauze to a wound on his abdomen. High then located a Smith and Wesson firearm approximately a foot from where the man fell. High later told Greene County sheriff’s deputies he cleared one round from the gun’s chamber and stowed the gun in his police car. A detective later found 17 live rounds in the gun, according to the probable cause statement.
On a helicopter flight to the hospital, the man allegedly told a flight nurse that he “was going to shoot the cops.”
“Sergeant High's immediate and correct actions were in correlation to his training, are viewed worthy of recognition, as he will say he was simply doing his job,” Lofton wrote of High’s quick actions.
